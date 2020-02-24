HAMMOND -- The Southeastern Louisiana football program issued a statement regarding the death of signee Terry Delaney.
Delaney, a standout defensive lineman for Tara High in Baton Rouge, was shot and killed Sunday afternoon, according to reports.
“We were extremely saddened by the tragic news of Terry Delaney’s passing," the Southeastern statement read. "He had a bright future and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones.”
Delaney was a first-team All-State choice after being selected the District 7-4A Defensive Most Valuable Player as a senior, recording 73 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks and three forced fumbles. He signed with Southeastern earlier this month.
“He was a late get,” Lions coach Frank Scelfo said of Delaney on signing day. “He waited until last night to decide. He jumped in, and we were excited about it.”
(0) comments
