HOUSTON – Southeastern Louisiana head coach Frank Scelfo, senior quarterback Chason Virgil and senior linebacker Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund represented the Lions at the Southland Conference Football Media Day Thursday at the Hilton Post Oak by the Galleria.
Entering his second year, Scelfo’s message was clear. He expects the program’s success to be fueled by the improvements made in the locker room after SLU was picked eighth in the Southland Conference preseason poll, which was released Thursday morning.
“We’re excited about the newcomers we’re bringing in and how our returning talent has developed. There’s no doubt we’ve improved our overall depth,” Scelfo commented. “But this biggest growth we’ve seen over the offseason has come off the field. Our team is bought in to our culture and we understand success on the field starts with leadership and the dedication to excellence in the classroom and the community. We see the love and trust building throughout our team and that’s vital to our success.”
Scelfo extolled his veterans for willingly assuming leadership roles. Two of those leaders are Virgil and Adeyemi-Berglund, both poised for productive senior seasons.
“Chason and Isaac are not here just because they are good football players,” Scelfo said. “They’re here today because they’re two of our best leaders and represent what type of student-athletes we want representing us on and off the field. We’re trying to build a culture here and it starts with the student-athletes. These two young men are examples of the type of people we want in our program as we move forward.”
Virgil led the Southland with 3,034 passing yards as a junior and heads into his senior season with a wealth of receiving weapons at his disposal, led by All-Southland returners Juwan Petit-Frere and Bransen Schwebel, as well as veterans CJ Turner, Austin Mitchell and Lorenzo Nunez. The Lion offense will also benefit from a renewed rushing attack led by Devonte Williams and Marcus Cooper.
“We’re fortunate to have a lot of great playmakers on our offense,” Virgil said. “I see my role similar to that of a point guard in basketball. We have so many guys who can make things happen when the ball is in their hands. My role is to just get the ball to them in the best position to make plays.”
Adeyemi-Berglund, who led SLU with 10 tackles for loss and six sacks as a junior, is one of two All-Southland returners on a young Lion defense, along with senior safety Xavier Lewis. Adeyemi-Berglund is eager to be one of the veterans for SLU’s first defense under new defensive coordinator Lance Guidry, most recently the head coach at league foe McNeese.
“Coach Guidry coaches with a lot of passion and as a result, our defense is going to play with more passion,” Adeyemi-Berglund said. “Our mindset is all about competition. We’re pushing each other to be better every day and we’ve seen the results during the spring and summer.”
Scelfo expects to exceed preseason prognostications..
“We can win every game on our Southland Conference schedule this season,” Scelfo said. “Conversely, we can lose every game on our Southland Conference this schedule this season. We have to be ready to play every week in this league.
“We had such an up-and-down season last year,” Scelfo said. “The good teams don’t have such high peaks and low valleys. The good teams are steady and consistently improve as the season moves forward. We think the growth we’ve made off the field is going to help us become one of the good teams.”
The Lions report to campus on Tuesday, July 30 and open practice on Wednesday, July 31. SLU hosts Jacksonville State at 7 p.m. on Aug. 29 in Strawberry Stadium.
2019 Southland Conference Football Preseason Poll
Team (First-place votes) – Total
1. Nicholls (20) – 200
2. Central Arkansas – 154
3. UIW (1) – 150
4. Sam Houston State – 146
5. Lamar – 123
6. McNeese – 114
7. Abilene Christian (1) – 112
8. Southeastern Louisiana – 71
9. Stephen F. Austin – 63
10. Northwestern State – 56
11. Houston Baptist - 21
