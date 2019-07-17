HOUSTON – The Southeastern Louisiana football program will participate in the 2019 Southland Conference Football Media Day set for Thursday at the Hilton Houston Post Oak by the Galleria.
Defensive end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, quarterback Chason Virgil and head coach Frank Scelfo will represent SLU at the annual event, which will air on ESPN3 from 9 a.m. – 4:10 p.m. The Lion contingent will kick off the afternoon session at 1:15 p.m.
The show will be hosted by Southland announcers Randy McIlvoy and Carley McCord.
The broadcast will open with comments from Commissioner Tom Burnett, followed by 25-minute interviews with each school’s head coach and two student-athletes.
Coverage of each Southland team’s news conference is available via WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app. Archived video of each team’s press conference and select quotes from each attendee will be made available after the conclusion of Media Day.
In addition to the news conferences, coaches and student-athletes will participate in the Southland Social Media Suite where they will produce content that can be seen across the league’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.
Southeastern reports to campus on July 30 and opens practice July 31. The Lions open the 2019 campaign hosting Jacksonville State on Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium.
2019 Southland Conference Football Media Day Lineup
9-9:25 a.m.
Main Stage: Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett
9:30-9:55 a.m.
Main Stage: Nicholls Head Coach Tim Rebowe
Main State – ESPN3 Set: Nicholls student-athletes Chase Fourcade and Sully Laiche
Social Media Suite/Local TV: Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett
10-10:25 a.m.
Main Stage: UIW Head Coach Eric Morris
Main Stage – ESPN3 Set: UIW student-athletes Jon Copeland and Javon Wright
Social Media Suite/Local TV: Nicholls representatives
11-11:25 a.m.
Main Stage: Northwestern State Head Coach Brad Laird
Main Stage – ESPN3 Set: Northwestern State student-athletes Chris Zirkle and Nick Forde
Social Media Suite/Local TV: UIW representatives
11:30-11:55 a.m.
Main Stage: Abilene Christian Head Coach Adam Dorrel
Main Stage – ESPN3 Set: Abilene Christian student-athletes Luke Anthony and Jeremiah Chambers
Social Media Suite/Local TV: Northwestern State representatives
1:15-1:40 p.m.
Main Stage: Southeastern Louisiana Head Coach Frank Scelfo
Main Stage – ESPN3 Set: Southeastern Louisiana Student-Athletes Chason Virgil and Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund
Social Media Suite/Local TV: Abilene Christian representatives
1:45-2:10 p.m.
Main Stage: Stephen F. Austin Head Coach Colby Carthel
Main State – ESPN3 Set: Stephen F. Austin student-athletes Jake Blumrick and Alize Ward
Social Media Suite/Local TV: Southeastern Louisiana representatives
2:15-2:40 p.m.
Main Stage: McNeese Head Coach Sterling Gilbert
Main Stage – ESPN3 Set: McNeese student-athletes Cody Orgeron and Chris Livings
Social Media Suite/Local TV: Stephen F. Austin representatives
2:45-3:10 p.m.
Main Stage: Lamar Head Coach Mike Schultz
Main Stage – ESPN3 Set: Lamar student-athletes Jordan Hoy and Isaiah Spencer
Social Media Suite/Local TV: McNeese representatives
3:15-3:40 p.m.
Main Stage: Sam Houston State Head Coach K.C. Keeler
Main Stage – ESPN3 Set: Sam Houston State student-athletes Tyler Edwards and Hunter Brown
Social Media Suite/Local TV: Lamar representatives
3:45-4:10 p.m.
Main Stage: Houston Baptist Head Coach Vic Shealy
Main Stage – ESPN3 Set: Houston Baptist student-athletes Bailey Zappe and Andre Walker
Social Media Suite/Local TV: Sam Houston State representatives
4:15-4:40 p.m.
Social Media Suite/Local TV: Houston Baptist representatives
