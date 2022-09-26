Southeastern Louisiana University

HAMMOND – After helping the Southeastern Louisiana University football team to a dramatic 41-35 win over No. 4/7 UIW, senior wide receiver CJ Turner, sophomore linebacker Donte’ Daniels and freshman kicker Riley Callaghan swept the Southland Conference Football Player of the Week awards announced by the league office on Monday.

Turner was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Week, while Daniels claimed Defensive Player of the Week honors and Callaghan garnered Special Teams Player of the Week honors. The trio was instrumental in Southeastern’s win in the Southland Conference opener over the previously unbeaten Cardinals – marking the highest-ranked opponent SLU has defeated since 2013.

