HAMMOND – After helping the Southeastern Louisiana University football team to a dramatic 41-35 win over No. 4/7 UIW, senior wide receiver CJ Turner, sophomore linebacker Donte’ Daniels and freshman kicker Riley Callaghan swept the Southland Conference Football Player of the Week awards announced by the league office on Monday.
Turner was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Week, while Daniels claimed Defensive Player of the Week honors and Callaghan garnered Special Teams Player of the Week honors. The trio was instrumental in Southeastern’s win in the Southland Conference opener over the previously unbeaten Cardinals – marking the highest-ranked opponent SLU has defeated since 2013.
All three earned their first weekly honors of their careers. A total of six Lions have earned Southland Player of the Week accolades in 2022, as Austin Dunlap (Special Teams, Sept. 5), Cephus Johnson III (Offense, Sept. 19) and Jack Henderson (Defense, Sept. 19) have previously been recognized this season.
Turner was the recipient of the game-winning 59-yard touchdown pass tossed by Eli Sawyer as time expired in Saturday’s win, capping a five-catch, 139-yard, two-touchdown performance for the LaPlace native.
The 100-yard game was the 10th for Turner, moving him into a tie with former teammate Austin Mitchell atop the school’s career leaderboard. Turner’s 22 career receiving touchdowns are tied for third-most in program history with Southeastern Athletics Hall of Famer Felton Huggins.
Daniels was a key part of a Southeastern defense that held the FCS leader in scoring offense to over two touchdowns under its average. The first-year starter from Slidell finished with a team-high 11 tackles, including one for loss in the win.
Making his collegiate debut, Callaghan was perfect in his first chance at the team’s place kicking duties. The Ashburn, Va., native made field goals of 29 and 23 yards, while also connecting on all four of his PAT attempts.
The Lions will continue their home stand Saturday at 6 p.m., hosting Murray State in nonconference action at Strawberry Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN3 and can be heard on the Southeastern Sports Radio Network (Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM, The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM).
Saturday’s contest will also be the Hall of Fame Game. Kevin Fogg (baseball), Harlan Miller (football) and Natalie Santana (soccer) will be honored at halftime of the football game after a private induction ceremony is held earlier in the day.
