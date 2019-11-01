HAMMOND – When it comes to playing football in the Southland Conference, nothing's ever a given.
It’s a message Southeastern Louisiana coach Frank Scelfo has harped on during league play, and that won’t change heading into Saturday’s 4 p.m. at Strawberry Stadium against Stephen F. Austin, which comes into the contest with a 1-7 overall record and 1-4 in conference.
“There isn’t anybody to look past,” Scelfo said, noting Northwestern State defeated Incarnate Word and Abilene Christian topped Nicholls State last week, shaking up the SLC standings a bit with the Lions (4-3, 3-2) in a group of four teams with two conference losses. “There’s too much parity. You look at our conference week in and week out, guys win. Nobody can pick the winners. You’re thinking you can, but you can’t. Nobody’s looking past these guys. There’s none of that stuff. We have expectations, and we have standards that we have to uphold, and it doesn’t matter the opponent. We have to play a certain way, and we’ve got to play similar to what we did this past week without some of the mistakes and continue to build on that.
“We’ve got too many young guys who don’t understand yet everything that is going to take place, so they can’t look at a record and expect to understand how tough it’s going to be out here on Saturday,” Scelfo continued. “It’s college football. Anything can happen at any time.”
The Southeastern Sports Network will offer a free video stream of the game at www.LionSports.net or the Lions’ Gameday Experience app for Android or iOS devices. Fans can also watch on Southeastern’s YouTube channel (/SLUathletics) with any mobile, tablet or smart TV device (e.g., Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV and Roku).
The game can be heard on the Southeastern Sports Radio Network (KSLU-FM (90.9), Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM WFPR), online at www.LionSports.net/listenlive and via the Lions Game Day and TuneIn Radio apps.
The Lumberjacks are coming off a 33-10 loss at McNeese State, with their lone league win coming at Lamar on Sept. 28. Scelfo said the team is starting to find some consistency heading into the stretch run.
“He’s got a lot of young guys that he’s trying to figure out where they belong,” Scelfo said of SFA first-year coach Colby Carthel. “You can see them in the last three games of the season kind of settling in, especially defensively. They’re doing a few different things, and they’ve been the most productive they’ve been all season long in their last three games. It’s a team that they’re starting to find who they are with a new staff and new things coming in, so they’re going to be a dangerous football team when they come in here, so I expect them to play well.”
SFA is last in the league in scoring offense (23.6 points per game) and total offense (364.1 ypg), while Southeastern is fifth in the SLC in total defense, giving up 400.3 yards per game led in tackles by linebacker Alexis Ramos (48 tackles).
The Lumberjacks are quarterbacked by Trae Self (179-329-9, 2,041 yds., 9 TDs), while Da’Leon Ward (125-534, 1 TD) is the team’s leading rusher. Xavier Gipson (29-525, 3 TDs), Calvin Carter (24-329, 0 TDs) and Ward (21-225, TD) are the team’s leading receivers. Scelfo said Ward missed last week’s game, but Scelfo expects him to be back Saturday.
“Their receivers, I think, are really good,” Scelfo said. “I think the guys that they’ve got out there are as good as anybody we’ve played this year … It’s a growth process. They’re going to grow up sometime along the way. I just don’t want it to be this Saturday.”
Southeastern ranks fifth nationally and leads the SLC in total offense (487 ypg), while quarterback Chason Virgil is eighth nationally and second in the league in total offense (315.1 ypg). His top targets are Austin Mitchell (28-584, 6 TDs) and CJ Turner (41-465, 4 TDs), and Devonte Williams (72-302, 4 TDs) is the Lions’ leading rusher.
They’ll face a Stephen F. Austin unit ranked 10th in the SLC in total defense, giving up 37.2 points per game. Scelfo said the group started the season playing a three-man front but has switched to an even-front look in recent weeks.
Strong safety Trenton Gordon leads the Lumberjacks with 70 tackles.
“They’re doing a better job stopping the run game,” Scelfo said. “That’s what I’m talking about as far as where you see them settling in. I think they’ve identified as to what their personnel is because sometimes it takes some time. It’s a new staff coming in, you’re evaluating guys as you go. I just went through it last year, and you’re trying to find out which guys are comitted and which guys really want to be there and which guys are really supportive of what you’re doing. You can see some players just starting to emerge that are doing what they want them to do.”
Scelfo said SFA will also bring some pressure looks that will be new for the Lions.
“Preparation this week from a protection standpoint is going to be big,” Scelfo said. “I think if our quarterbacks play well, they’ll be able to see it and recognize it and re-direct the protection, but they do a good job disguising it, so it will be interesting to see how the game unfolds and how it plays out.”
Green Out game on Saturday
Fans are encouraged to wear green to the game, which is a Green Out in Strawberry Stadium. Children 12 and under will receive a complimentary ticket (one free children’s admission per each adult ticket purchased). Younger Lion fans with a local school ID will receive a general admission ticket for the low price of $8.
