HAMMOND – The reigning Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University football team opened fall practice officially Wednesday morning with a pair of split-squad workouts.
Southeastern will hold split-squad practices for the first four days. The split-squad workouts give Lion head coach Frank Scelfo and his staff a better chance to evaluate and provide more individual instruction for his team early in camp.
Scelfo was mostly pleased with his team following Wednesday’s workouts.
“We had great energy on both sides of the ball with the second group,” Scelfo said. “During the first session, the defense carried the day and our offense didn’t come out with the intensity we’re looking for. But the second group competed very well. We definitely saw some good things today, but we still have a lot of work to do.”
Scelfo noted that the majority of his players weren’t affected by the heat on the opening day of fall camp.
“For about 90 percent of the guys, it wasn’t an issue,” Scelfo said. “The other 10 percent needs to a better job acclimating themselves. Weather wasn’t a factor today and it won’t be something that slows us down moving forward.”
The Lions will returned to the practice field for the second of four split-squad practices Thursday at 9 a.m. with the second group taking the field at 10:30 a.m.
Southeastern opens the season with three straight nonconference road contests, beginning with a Sept. 2 trip to Mississippi State. The game versus the Bulldogs kicks off at 3 p.m. in Starkville, Miss., and will be televised on SEC Network and can be heard on the Southeastern Sports Radio Network (Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM, The Boss 103.7 FM/WFPR 1400 AM).
Southeastern Football Preseason Practice Schedule
Aug. 3 – 9 a.m./10:30 a.m. (Split-squad)
Aug. 4 – 9 a.m./10:30 a.m. (Split-squad)
Aug. 5 – 9 a.m./10:30 a.m. (Split-squad)
Aug. 7 – 9 a.m. (First full team practice)
Aug. 16 – 3:45 p.m. (First day of classes)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.