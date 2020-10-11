HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana football team will officially open fall practice on Monday at Strawberry Stadium.
With the competition season postponed to spring because of COVID-19 concerns, the fall practice session will be similar to SLU's normal spring practice schedule. Starting Monday, the Lions will practice on Mondays and Wednesdays at 3:40 p.m. and Fridays at 10:10 a.m. through Nov. 13.
“We’ve basically taken the fall semester and turned into the spring from a development and preparation stand point,” Southeastern coach Frank Scelfo said. “When the season was postponed to the spring, we shifted our focus to doing the things this fall necessary to help us compete for a championship in the spring.”
Southeastern, ranked No. 21 in the Stats Perform preseason poll, is coming off a 2019 season that saw the Lions earn a trip to the FCS playoffs and defeat No. 8 Villanova in a 45-44 first-round thriller. SLU finished 8-5 overall under Scelfo, the Southland Conference Coach of the Year, and was ranked in both the final Stats Perform (No. 19) and AFCA Coaches (No. 18) national polls.
SLU is scheduled to open its six-game, conference-only spring schedule on Feb. 27 at Sam Houston State. The Lions host McNeese on March 6 at Strawberry Stadium to open the home schedule.
TICKETS
For ticket information, please contact the Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office at (985) 549-5466 or visit www.LionSports.net/tickets. SLU is scheduled to host McNeese (March 6), Northwestern State (March 13) and Lamar (April 3) this coming spring.
