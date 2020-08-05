HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana football team officially opened preparations for the season with its first practice on Wednesday morning in Strawberry Stadium.
The Lions held a split-squad practice on opening day with each group practicing for a little over an hour. SLU third-year head coach Frank Scelfo was proud of how his team performed on Wednesday.
“We made good use of our time off and it showed today,” Scelfo said. “We spent so much time with our players during our time away on Zoom meetings and as far as understanding schemes, we’re further ahead today than we were on the first day of camp last year.
“Overall, our conditioning was good and our guys responded to the heat well,” Scelfo added. “We came out ready to compete and we were pleased with how we operated today.”
Scelfo also believes his program has responded positively to the challenges of preparations taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our players, as well as our training, sport performance and coaching staffs have done an excellent job working through the challenges we face,” Scelfo said. “Our players have been doing well following all the safety protocols, so we can keep our student-athletes safe and maximize who we are as a football team.”
Scelfo is eager to see his team continue to come together as the season approaches and saw some early positive signs of that on day one.
“We’re a player-driven program and we want the leadership to come out of the locker room,” Scelfo stated. “We saw some players take control during today’s practice. CJ Turner, Rendon Miles-Character, Mike Mason and Ferlando Jordan all showed great leadership today. Those are some of the ones we hoped would fill those leadership roles and now we just want to see more guys do the same.”
SLU returns to the practice field for another split-squad practice on Thursday at 9 a.m. The Lions will open the season at Tulane on Sept. 3. Southeastern’s five-game home schedule is set to begin on Sept. 26, when SLU hosts Southland Conference rival McNeese at 6 p.m. at Strawberry Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.