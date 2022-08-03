HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team hit the practice field for the first time Wednesday morning at Strawberry Stadium.
Southeastern, the preseason Southland Conference favorite and one of six FCS teams to be ranked in the top 25 in each of the past three years, heads into the 2022 campaign looking for its third playoff appearance in the past four seasons. SLU fifth-year head coach Frank Scelfo was especially impressed with one aspect of his Lions’ performance.
“The most positive thing was our conditioning,” Scelfo said. “We were anxious to see how all the hard work that we put in over the summer translated to the field. Our guys were able to come out here and go full speed throughout the first practice, which was exciting to see.”
Wednesday marked the first of the four initial days of fall camp that will be split-squad workouts with one group practicing at 9 a.m. and the other half working out at 10:30 a.m.
“Splitting the practices for these first four days allows us to give everyone ample reps,” Scelfo said. “We’re able to properly evaluate how our younger players are taking what they learn in the meeting rooms and translating it to their performance on the field. With these increased reps, we also see a lot of growth from day one through four.”
Southeastern will practice Monday through Saturday at 9 a.m. until the first day of fall classes, set for Aug. 17. Starting with the beginning of the fall semester, SLU will practice Monday through Thursday at 3:45 p.m. and Friday and Saturday at 9 a.m. until the week of the Sept. 3 season opener at UL Lafayette.
Southeastern opens the 2022 season at the Ragin’ Cajuns in a 6 p.m. contest. The home opener is set for Sept. 17 versus Central Connecticut State.
