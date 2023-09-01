SLU Logo Green

HAMMOND – The reigning Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University football team will officially open the season Saturday with a 3 p.m. contest at Mississippi State.

The game between the No. 15 Lions (0-0) and the host Bulldogs (0-0) will be televised from Davis Wade Stadium live on SEC Network. The contest can also be heard live in the Hammond area on the Southeastern Sports Radio Network (Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM, The Boss 103.7 FM/WFPR 1400 AM).

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.