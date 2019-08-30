HAMMOND – It’s only the first game of the season, but yeah, it’s a big win for the Southeastern Louisiana football team.
The Lions jumped out to quick lead, lost their starting quarterback and never lost momentum in scoring a 35-14 win over No. 6 Jacksonville State in the season opener for both teams Thursday at Strawberry Stadium.
“Our guys played their hearts out tonight,” Southeastern coach Frank Scelfo said after the Lions notched a win over a top-10 opponent since a 2013 victory over then-No. 4 Sam Houston State. “I think you saw a team and not a bunch of guys out there playing hard. You saw a group of men come together as one and fight together as one. When those things happen, we’ve got a chance to be good.”
Southeastern’s momentum could have swung a different way on the Lions’ second drive of the second half after building a 21-7 lead.
Lions quarterback Chason Virgil, who went 11-for-24 for 164 yards and a touchdown, lost a fumble at the SLU 46 and injured his left shoulder on the play.
The Lions (1-0), however, rallied on Ferlando Jordan’s 65-yard pick-six three plays later, helping build a 28-7 lead with 10:45 to play in the third quarter.
“When you have adversity hit you, how does your team react?,” Scelfo asked. “There were so many times in the past we would not have reacted the same way. This time, I didn’t see the heads hanging. I didn’t see the blaming. I didn’t see the people getting mad. I saw a defense, 11 guys run out there and (they) said, ‘Let’s go!’, and that’s what happened.”
“That’s what good teams do, is overcome adversity, and when you’re faced with it, is when you rise to your highest level.”
“All I saw was grass,” Jordan said of the interception. “Turf. Oh my gosh. I was just depending on every DB (who) had their own job, and at that time, it was my time, and I showed everybody what I can do.”
Southeastern grabbed the early momentum as Mike Mason came untouched on a blitz, sacking Zerrick Cooper for a 5-yard loss on the first play of the game.
“In practice, they like to send me on a lot of blitzes, and they trust me on blitzes. My D-line, they cleared a hole for me. That’s why I came in free. They made me make a play.”
Three plays later, Shawntrez Spates picked off Cooper, returning the interception 21 yards to the JSU 4.
That set up Devonte Williams’ TD run on the next play, helping give SLU a 7-0 lead with 13:23 to play in the first quarter.
“Everybody wants to go – go, go go,” Williams said of the fast start. “Nobody wants to stop. We just want to put our foot on the gas pedal and just keep it going.”
After forcing a punt, the Lions went to work on another score, hitting three plays of over 15 yards on a nine-play drive which went 80 yards.
Juwan Petite-Frere broke a 20-yard run, and Austin Mitchell caught two passes totaling 40 yards.
Mitchell’s 9-yard gain helped set up Cole Kelley’s 5-yard jump pass to Bransen Schwebel two plays later, putting SLU up 14-0 with 7:06 to play in the first quarter.
“We’re going to develop some things for him and take advantage of it,” Scelfo said after Kelley, a 6-foot-7 Arkansas transfer went 5-for-9 for 74 yards and two touchdowns. “He’s big now. Short yardage? Yeah. Why not give him the ball? He can jump and throw it right over the top of you for a touchdown, which he did.”
The teams traded possessions before the Gamecocks (0-1) answered with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Zerrick Cooper to Josh Pearson on the second play of the second quarter, cutting the lead to 14-7.
Zerrick Cooper went 40-for-52 for 414 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
As fast as the start of the game was, the scoring pace slowed from there, with both teams moving the ball but coming up empty while swapping a combined four punts.
That changed when the Lions took over at their own 10 with 2:42 to play in the first half and moved to their own 32 in five plays, when the Gamecocks were flagged for defensive holding.
Two plays later, Virgil floated a pass out to Williams, who skirted the right sideline on his way to a 58-yard touchdown and a 21-7 lead with 1:34 to go in the first half.
Jacksonville State drove to the SLU 18 before halftime.
Southeastern’s defense, which had six sacks while giving up 481 yards of total offense, stepped up with a pair of fourth-down stops in its own territory, and the Lions capitalized on the second after taking over at their own 20 with Kelley in at quarterback.
“We’ve been missing that,” Scelfo said of the sacks, while also noting the Lions didn’t give up a sack. “We didn’t get that last year. We didn’t have those guys playing tenacious like we are right now last year.”
The Lions chipped away, with the big play coming on a 17-yard pass from Kelley to Marcus Cooper, setting up a 35-yard TD strike from Kelley to a wide open Mitchell, pushing the score to 35-7.
“We felt like there were some times in certain situations … in certain parts of the field, that you’ve got a chance to take a shot,” Scelfo said. “If not, it’s got to be all about execution.
“We’re not innovative, but we execute, so we’re going to do the things that we need to do the right way, and when we do that, then we get the results that we want.”
Mitchell finished with four catches for 86 yards and a touchdown, while Williams had four catches for 76 yards and a touchdown.
Zerrick Cooper went 8-for-10 for 80 yards passing on the Gamecocks’ next drive, which ended with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Michael Matthews for the final margin with 8:50 to play.
“It’s just like I told the team,” Scelfo said. “This is the first chapter of a 12-chapter book, and we can add some more to it, but we own the pen and we own the paper. We get to write it.
“We can dictate everything that we want during this process, and if we do that, and if we do that, we’ll get the story that we want at the end. That last chapter will be a doozy, man. It’s going to be one hell of a story.”
