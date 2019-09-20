HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana football program hasn’t won a Southland Conference championship since 2014.
The quest to change that begins Saturday when the Lions host Lamar at 7 p.m. at Strawberry Stadium.
“It starts now,” second-year SLU coach Frank Scelfo said. “We’ve got a chance to write another chapter in the book on what we want to do. We can’t ask for anything better. We’ve got the opening game. It’s at home game against a team that’s coming in here we know we can measure ourselves against from a playoff standpoint because they were there last year. They’ve got the majority of their guys back this year. They’re a good football team, so for us, it’s a great measuring stick to find out who we are at home, and I think that’s what’s important, so it’s exciting to tell ya’ll the truth.”
Lamar (2-1) is coming off a 62-3 loss to Texas A&M, while the Lions (1-1) dropped a 40-29 decision at Ole Miss.
Scelfo said the Cardinals, who won their last six games last season to make the FCS playoffs, return all the entirety of their two-deep roster on defense as well as four of five starters on the offensive line.
Lamar ranks fifth in the SLC in total offense and scoring offense, averaging 430.7 yards and 32.7 points per game, paced by quarterback Jordan Hoy (49-87-2, 534 yards, 3 TDs; 30-124, 5 TDs rushing), running back Myles Wanza (36-171, TD) and leading receiver Kirkland Banks (11-122, 0 TDs).
“Where they’re going to make their living is running the football, controlling the clock, taking care of the football and then keeping you off the field, so that’s why the turnover issue is such a big issue this week is that we’ve got to take care of the football,” Scelfo said. “We’ve got to make sure that we don’t put the ball back into their hands where we don’t get it back for a while, because they can control it. For us, that’s going to be critical.”
Scelfo said one of the main keys for the SLU defense, which is eighth in the SLC, giving up 470 yards per game behind linebacker Mike Mason (20 tackles), is limiting Hoy.
“Everything goes through him,” Scelfo said. “He’s a good decision-maker. Whoever plays against those guys, he’s going to cause some problems, so we’ve got to be alert and always know where he’s at at all times.”
Lamar scored a 65-16 win over Bethel University to open the season and edged Mississippi Valley 23-20 before the Texas A&M game.
“They dominated the line of scrimmage,” Scelfo said of the Aggies’ effort against Lamar. “They brought guys in and then brought pressure – shut down the line of scrimmage. We can’t do that. We’re not going to be that good to match up with them like that. They wore them out up front. Lamar tried a lot of different things and just couldn’t get anything going.
“A&M’s a good football team, man. Yeah, they’re pretty good,” Scelfo chuckled. “They’re not on the schedule this year, and that’s a good thing.”
Southeastern is seventh in total offense in the SLC (379.5 ypg) and fifth in scoring offense (32 ppg.) behind quarterback Chason Virgil (40-68-3, 473 yds, 3 TDs), running back Devonte Williams (25-98, 2 TDs; 11-141, TD receiving) and receiver Austin Mitchell (10-153, TD).
Lamar counters with a unit ranked second in total defense in the SLC (377 ypg.), led by linebacker Dallas Martin (32 tackles).
Scelfo said Lamar’s experience on defense could be a big factor in the game.
“They do a good job pressuring the quarterback, but their secondary does a good job driving on the ball,” he said. “They’re an aggressive group back there – a lot of stuff underneath, they attack and blow it up. That’s where those guys, I think, do a good job is they’re really comfortable in who they are because of their experience, it allows them to play a lot freer and faster.
“We’ve got to match it,” Scelfo said of the Lions’ offensive effort. “Because of them up front, we’ve got to do a great job in protections, which we have done. We’ve done a good job. We’ve got to continue to do that, but we’ve got to come off the ball in the run game because they’re going to fill gaps pretty fast. Their safeties are downhill guys, so there’s going to be some times Devonte and Coop (Marcus Cooper) are going to be one-on-one with a safety and it might be tight quarters and we’ve just got to make them miss. If we can make them miss, we’ve got a big play, but we’ve got to have that opportunity to make them miss. For us, it’s finding that seam and getting that one guy and making that one guy miss. Our guys can do that. Devonte and Coop, they’re both capable of doing that. We’ve just got to be able to do that.”
Scelfo is also hopeful opening the conference slate at home will work to the Lions’ advantage.
“When you talk to coaches around the conference, if they come in here and the atmosphere is right, this is a really tough place to play for an opposing team, so we’re looking forward to having the student body out here, the people of Hammond, and hopefully put on a great show for everybody,” Scelfo said.
Other activities planned
The game will double as the annual Hall of Fame Game, with the 2019 Southeastern Athletics Hall of Fame class of Bryan Bennett (football), Stefan Lopez (baseball), Karin Smith Gadberry (softball) and Simmie Yarborough (football) to be inducted in a private ceremony earlier in the day and recognized at halftime of the Lions-Cardinals contest.
It will also be "Solid Gold" Saturday in Strawberry Stadium. Fans are encouraged to wear gold and the first 500 fans will receive free gold t-shirts courtesy of McDonald’s and Southeastern Athletics.
The annual Family Day promotion in conjunction with The Office of Student Engagement will happen before the game with exclusive perks. Visit http://www.southeastern.edu/admin/lead_dev/dsala/family_day/index.html for more Family Day information.
