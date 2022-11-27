SLU Logo Green

HAMMOND – Idaho kicker Ricardo Chavez’s 39-yard field goal attempt with 11 seconds remaining sailed wide left and the No. 17 Southeastern Louisiana University football team held off the Vandals, 45-42, in the first round of the NCAA FCS playoffs Saturday night in Strawberry Stadium.

With the win, SLU (9-3) advances to face sixth-seeded Samford at 2 p.m.  Saturday in Birmingham, Ala.

