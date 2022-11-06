SLU Logo Green

BEAUMONT, Texas – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team closed out a three-game road swing with a 47-31 Southland Conference victory over Lamar Saturday afternoon in Provost Umphrey Stadium.

Southeastern (6-3, 3-1 SLC) outscored Lamar, 20-7, in the final 18 minutes to pull away for the victory. It was SLU’s fifth straight win over the Cardinals (1-8, 1-4 SLC).

