HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana football team was selected third in the Southland Conference Spring 2021 Football preseason poll, which was released by the league office on Tuesday.
Nicholls was selected atop the poll, edging Sam Houston State by one first-place vote. Southeastern was next, followed by McNeese, UIW, Northwestern State and Lamar.
The poll was voted on by the Southland head coaches and sports information directors.
The Lions finished the 2019 season with an 8-5 overall record and advanced to the second round of the NCAA FCS playoffs under Southland Conference Coach of the Year Frank Scelfo.
SLU earned wins over nationally-ranked Jacksonville State, Central Arkansas and Villanova. The win over No. 8 Villanova was the team’s second playoff victory in program history.
On offense, Southeastern was one of the most prolific offenses in the FBS, as SLU was the only team with five players with over 50 catches and 500 receiving yards. CJ Turner, Austin Mitchell and Javon Conner all return to lead a talented group of pass-catching options for quarterbacks Cole Kelley and Cephus Johnson III.
Drew Jones and Rendon Miles-Character return on the offensive line.
All-American defensive back Ferlando Jordan and All-Southland linebacker Alexis Ramos are the leading returners on the defensive side for first-year defensive coordinator Chris Lachney.
Donniel Ward-Magee also returns for SLU, which will benefit from the return from injury of Mike Mason, Matt Wright and Arlen Williams.
Austin Dunlap returns for his third season as the Southeastern punter, while Mateo Rengifo and former Live Oak standout Nathan Holliday are competing for kicking duties.
Southeastern returns to Strawberry Stadium for a 3:40 p.m. practice Tuesday.
SLU is scheduled to open its six-game, conference-only spring schedule on Feb. 27 at Sam Houston State. The Lions host McNeese on March 6 at Strawberry Stadium to open the home schedule.
TICKETS
For ticket information, please contact the Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office at (985) 549-5466 or visit www.LionSports.net/tickets. Southeastern is implementing mobile ticketing as the primary source for securing tickets for the 2020-21 season. All tickets will be available via e-mail or text message in a PDF format for fans to download on their phone or print at home. Tickets can also be downloaded to Apple Wallet. SLU is scheduled to host McNeese (March 6), Northwestern State (March 13) and Lamar (April 3) this spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.