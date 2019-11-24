HAMMOND – It’s official – the Southeastern Louisiana football team is heading back to the FCS playoffs.
The Lions earned an at-large bid into the 24-team playoff field and will host Villanova at Strawberry Stadium at 3 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3.
“Everybody was real excited,” second-year Southeastern coach Frank Scelfo said of watching the FCS selection show in the team’s squad room Sunday morning. “You could feel the tension up until the announcement was made, and then you saw the excitement on all these guys, so it was awesome.”
The Lions are in the playoffs for the third time in school history and the first time since 2014.
“I thought it could be,” Scelfo said of making the playoffs. “We had some pieces. I think that the culture has changed around here, and it just took some time to do that and getting the right guys in on the staff and getting the right guys in on the field. Once the players started doing something, I thought we could have a successful year this year and even win the conference, which you saw how close we were to doing that.”
SLU (7-4) finished behind Southland Conference co-champions Nicholls State and Central Arkansas in the league standings after dropping a 28-27 decision to the Colonels in the River Bell Classic on Thursday. Nicholls (8-4) hosts North Dakota (7-4), while Central Arkansas (9-3) made the playoff field as the No. 8 seed and will host the Illinois State/Southeast Missouri winner on Dec. 7.
The Lions scored a 34-0 road win over UCA earlier in the season and defeated Jacksonville State 35-14 in the season opener when the Gamecocks were ranked sixth in the nation. Scelfo said he wasn’t sure exactly what the committee was looking for in selecting the field but pointed to both of those victories helping the Lions’ playoff cause.
“I know we played well all year long,” he said. “All our games were close, even the ones that we lost. We had some good wins – Jacksonville State early, Central Arkansas up there on the road – those are two really good wins, but who knows? I don’t know a lot of times what the guys are looking for.”
The Lions are hosting in the first round after submitting a bid to the NCAA earlier in the month. The playoff game also comes after the Lions hosted the second-largest crowd in school history – 10,071 – against Nicholls.
“I think what it shows is the commitment that (SLU athletic director) Jay (Artigues) and (SLU president) Dr. (John) Crain and the entire university have, because that comes down to a financial obligation,” Scelfo said of the bid. “For them to be able to step up and do what they did for us to get the home game, you’re so appreciative to be able to do that and then be able to play in Strawberry Stadium another time in front of our fans, just awesome.”
The Lions have extended their season, something they were hoping would be a reality after the loss in the River Bell Classic. They’ll face a Villanova (9-3) team on a three-game win streak, but Scelfo took some time to savor the moment.
“I get to work another week, man,” Scelfo chuckled. “It’s awesome.”
