HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana football team placed six student-athletes on the 2020 Southland Conference Football Preseason All-Conference Teams, which the league office announced on Wednesday.
Lion linebacker Alexis Ramos and defensive back Ferlando Jordan were first-team selections. Representing SLU on the second team were wide receiver Austin Mitchell, tight end Matt DeBlaiso, offensive lineman Drew Jones and defensive lineman Josh Carr Jr.
Ramos, a native of Salinas, Calif., enters his second year with Southeastern. In his debut season, Ramos quickly earned a starting spot early in the season. He led the team with 80 tackles on the way to being named second team All-Southland Conference. Ramos also was credited with 10.5 tackles for loss and five sacks.
Jordan, who hails from Atlanta, returns after a 2019 campaign that saw him earn All-America honors from STATS, The Associated Press and HERO Sports, while also claiming first team All-Southland and second team All-Louisiana accolades. Jordan led the Southland with five interceptions and tied a league record with three interceptions returned for touchdowns.
Carr rounded out the Lion defensive preseason All-Southland selections. The Houston native was a HERO Sports Sophomore All-American in 2019. Carr was one of the top pass rushers on the team, finishing with 14.5 tackles for loss and six sacks, while also tying for the team lead with eight pass breakups.
Mitchell, a Plaquemine product, was one of an FCS-high five Lions who had 500 or more receiving yards a season ago. A third team All-Southland performer, Mitchell finished with 57 catches for 896 yards and a team-high eight touchdowns. His single-season totals for receptions (10th), receiving yards (4th) and receiving touchdowns (5th) are among the top 10 in program history and he enters his senior season ranked fifth in school history with 16 career touchdowns.
Jones, from Des Allemands, will return for his third year as a starter on the offensive line. After splitting time between center and guard as a sophomore, Jones’ junior season saw him take over full-time as the starting center. Jones anchored a Lion offensive line that helped clear the way for a Southeastern offense that finished among the national leaders in total offense (484.8 ypg, 2nd), passing offense (354.4 ypg, 2nd), first downs (322, 5th) and scoring offense (36.6 ppg, 12th).
DeBlaiso is poised for a breakout senior campaign. The Seaford, N.Y., native showed promise as a backup to 2019 senior All-Southland and All-Louisiana selection Bransen Schwebel. He caught touchdowns in road wins over Southland foes Abilene Christian and Houston Baptist.
The Lions will open fall practice on Aug. 5 in preparation for the 2020 season opener at Tulane on Sept. 3.
2020 Southland Conference Football Preseason All-Conference Teams
First Team Offense
Pos. – Name – School – Class – Hometown
QB – Breylin Smith – Central Arkansas – Jr. – Conway, Ark.
RB – Julien Gums – Nicholls – Jr. – New Orleans, La.
RB – Donovan Williams – Sam Houston State – Jr. – Paris, Texas
TE/HB – Brndon Hohenstein – Abilene Christian – Sr. – Jackson, Neb.
WR – Lujuan Winningham – Central Arkansas – Jr. – Humble, Texas
WR – Dai’Jean Dixon – Nicholls – Sr. – New Orleans, La.
WR – Cyron Sutton – McNeese – Sr. – New Orleans, La.
OL – P.J. Burkhalter – Nicholls – Sr. – Franklinton, La.
OL – Colby Thomas – Sam Houston State – Sr. – Manvel, Texas
OL – Jair Joseph – Nicholls – Sr. – Belle Rose, La.
OL – Jaylen Hendrix – Central Arkansas – Jr. – Everman, Texas
OL – Toby Sanderson – Central Arkansas – Sr. – Edmond, Okla.
PK – Bailey Giffen – Lamar – Sr. – Bryan, Texas
P – Matt McRobert – Sam Houston State – Sr. – Berowra, Australia
First Team Defense
Pos. – Name – School – Class – Hometown
DL – Trace Mascorro – Sam Houston State – Sr. – Refugio, Texas
DL – Joseph Wallace – Sam Houston State – Sr. – Dallas, Texas
DL – Nathan Grant – Central Arkansas – Sr. – Carrollton, Texas
DL – Kameron Hill – Abilene Christian – Sr. – Fresno, Texas
LB – Alexis Ramos – Southeastern Louisiana – Sr. – Salinas, Calif.
LB – TJ Campbell – Central Arkansas – Jr. – Southaven, Miss.
LB – Ja’Quay Pough – Northwestern State – Sr. – Sherman, Texas
DB – Ferlando Jordan – Southeastern Louisiana – Jr. – Atlanta, Ga.
DB – Robert Rochell – Central Arkansas – Sr. – Shreveport, La.
DB – Michael Lawson – Lamar – Sr. – Patterson, Calif.
DB – Darion Dunn – McNeese – Sr. – Oakdale, La.
DB – Kevin Moore III – Nicholls – Sr. – Lafayette, La.
KR – Cameron Myers – Central Arkansas – So. – Plant City, Fla.
PR – Michael Lawson – Lamar – Sr. – Patterson, Calif.
Second Team Offense
Pos. – Name – School – Class – Hometown
QB – Bailey Zappe – Houston Baptist – Sr. – Victoria, Texas
RB – Billy McCrary – Abilene Christian – Sr. – Temple, Texas
RB – Dreshawn Minnieweather – Houston Baptist – Sr. – Mesquite, Texas
TE/HB – Matt DeBlaiso – Southeastern Louisiana – Sr. – Seaford, N.Y.
TE/HB – Jack Short – Central Arkansas – Bentonville, Ark.
WR – Austin Mitchell – Southeastern Louisiana – Sr. – Plaquemine, La.
WR – Tyler Hudson – Central Arkansas – So. – Spring, Texas
WR – Xavier Gipson – Stephen F. Austin – So. – Dallas, Texas
WR – Ben Ratzlaff – Houston Baptist – Sr. – San Diego, Calif.
WR – Jerreth Sterns – Houston Baptist – Jr. – Waxahachie, Texas
OL – Drew Jones – Southeastern Louisiana – Sr. – Des Allemands, La.
OL – Eleasah Anderson – Sam Houston State – Jr. – Houston, Texas
OL – Mikhail Hill – Nicholls – Jr. – Gretna, La.
OL – Jeremiah James – Nicholls – So. – New Orleans, La.
OL – Kade Parmelly – Abilene Christian – Sr. – Abilene, Texas
PK – Hayden Ray – Central Arkansas – Jr. – Bryant, Ark.
P – Blake Patterson – Houston Baptist – Sr. – Round Rock, Texas
Second Team Defense
Pos. – Name – School – Class – Hometown
DL – Josh Carr Jr. – Southeastern Louisiana – Jr. – Houston, Texas
DL – Jevon Leon – Sam Houston State – So. – Houston, Texas
DL – A’Javius Brown – Central Arkansas – Sr. – Jackson, Miss.
DL – J.W. Jones – Central Arkansas – Sr. – Rayville, La.
LB – Kelechi Anyalabechi – UIW – Jr. – Pearland, Texas
LB – Caleb Johnson – Houston Baptist – Sr. – San Diego, Calif.
LB – Evan Veron – Nicholls – Sr. – LaPlace, La.
DB – Zyon McCollum – Sam Houston State – Sr. – Galveston, Texas
DB – Cory McCoy – McNeese – Sr. – Leesville, La.
DB – Shemar Bartholomew – Northwestern State – Jr. – New Orleans, La.
DB – Jaylon Jimmerson – UIW – So. – Pittsburg, Texas
DB – Jaylen Thomas – Sam Houston State – Sr. – Houston, Texas
KR – Xavier Gipson – Stephen F. Austin – So. – Dallas, Texas
PR – Cyron Sutton – McNeese – Sr. – New Orleans, La.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.