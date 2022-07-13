HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team placed 10 student-athletes on the 2022 Preseason All-Southland Conference Football Teams presented by B1 Patches, which were released by the league office Wednesday.
Representing the Lions on the first team are offensive lineman John Allen, offensive lineman Jalen Bell, defensive lineman Garrett Crawford, defensive back Zy Alexander and defensive back Donniel Ward-Magee. Gage Larvadain was a first team selection at both wide receiver and kick returner, while also earning second team honors at punt returner.
Larvadain is joined on the second team by running back Taron Jones, wide receiver CJ Turner, offensive lineman Brennan Lanclos and defensive lineman Bryce Cage.
Larvadain, the 2021 Southland Conference Freshman of the Year, was a first team All-Southland kick returner and second team selection at wide receiver after his debut season in Hammond. He caught 37 passes for 521 yards and five touchdowns, while ranking 16th in FCS with a Southland-best 26.6 yards per kickoff return. The Donaldsonville native is expected to expand his role to include punt returning duties this fall.
Allen and Bell were both second team all-conference choices last fall after starting at left guard and tackle, respectively. The duo, along with Lanclos, who was Southeastern’s most-used reserve up front last fall, were part of an offensive line that helped the SLU offense rank among the FCS leaders in third-down conversion percentage (2nd), fourth-down conversion percentage (5th), completion percentage (1st), first downs (1st), passing offense (2nd), scoring offense (1st) and total offense (2nd).
Alexander returns after earning All-American honors from Stats Perform, Associated Press and Phil Steele, as well as first team All-Southland and All-Louisiana accolades. The Loreauville native led the Southland and was eighth in FCS with six interceptions.
Ward-Magee has earned All-Southland honors in each of the past seasons. The New Orleans product was second on the team with 52 tackles last fall from his safety position.
Crawford, a second team All-Southland selection, and Cage, a freshman All-American, return up front defensively for the Lions. Crawford led the team with 7.5 tackles for loss and five sacks, while Cage finished with 23 tackles and four tackles for loss in his debut season.
Jones is the top returning rusher for Southeastern. The Mandeville native rushed for 370 yards and six touchdowns, while also catching 44 passes for 401 yards and two scores last season on the way to earning second team All-SLC accolades.
Turner is returning after an injury-shortened season that saw him catch 27 passes for 464 yards and five touchdowns in six games. A first team All-Southland and All-Louisiana choice in 2020, the LaPlace native enters his final campaign in Hammond ranked among program’s career leaders in receiving yards (2,383, 3rd), receptions (185, 3rd), receiving touchdowns (19, 4th) and 100-yard receiving games (9, 2nd).
Turner, Ward-Magee and Southeastern head coach Frank Scelfo will represent the Lions at the 2022 Southland Conference Football Media Day presented by B1 Patches, scheduled for July 20 at the L’auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles.
The Lions report back to the campus on Aug. 2 with the team’s first practice set for Aug. 3. Southeastern will open the 2022 season with a 6 p.m. game Sept. 3 at UL Lafayette. The home schedule begins with a 6 p.m. Sept. 17 contest versus Central Connecticut State.
2022 Preseason All-Southland Conference Football Teams
First Team Offense
Pos. – Name – School – Class – Hometown
QB – Lindsey Scott Jr. – UIW – Sr. – Zachary, La.
RB – Collin Guggenheim – Nicholls – So. – Kenner, La.
RB – Deonta McMahon – McNeese – Sr. – Frostploof, Fla.
TE/HB – Lee NeGrotto – Nicholls – So. – Pass Christian, Miss.
WR – Gage Larvadain – Southeastern – So. – Donaldsonville, La.
WR – Taylor Grimes – UIW – Sr. – Godly, Texas
WR – K.J. Franklin – Nicholls – Jr. – Prairieville, La.
OL – John Allen – Southeastern – Jr. – Jackson, Miss.
OL – Jalen Bell – Southeastern – Sr. – Amory, Miss.
OL – Caron Coleman – McNeese – Sr. – St. Louis, Mo.
OL – Nash Jones – UIW – Jr. – Nacogdoches, Texas
OL – Evan Roussel – Nicholls – So. – Lutcher, La.
PK – Gavin Lasseigne – Nicholls – Jr. – Raceland, La.
P – Brady Buell – HBU – Sr. – Traverse City, Mich.
First Team Defense
Pos. – Name – School – Class – Hometown
DL – Garrett Crawford – Southeastern – Jr. – Slidell, La.
DL – Perry Ganci – Nicholls – Jr. – New Orleans, La.
DL – Mason Kinsey – McNeese – Sr. – Mansfield, Texas
DL – Cameron Preston – UIW – Gr. – Crowley, Texas
DL – Accord Green – McNeese – Sr. – New Orleans, La.
LB – Kelechi Anyalebechi – UIW – Gr. – Pearland, Texas
LB – Kordell Williams – McNeese – Sr. – Carencro, La.
DB – Zy Alexander – Southeastern – So. – Loreauville, La.
DB – Donniel Ward-Magee – Southeastern – Sr. – New Orleans, La.
DB – Kaleb Culp – UIW – Jr. – Dallas, Texas
DB – Shemar Bartholomew – Northwestern State – Sr. – New Orleans, La.
DB – PJ Herrington – Northwestern State – Sr. – Natchez, Miss.
KR – Gage Larvadain – Southeastern – So. – Donaldsonville, La.
PR – Mason Pierce – McNeese – So. – Pearland, Texas
Second Team Offense
Pos. – Name – School – Class – Hometown
QB – Kohen Granier – Nicholls – Sr. – Destrehan, La.
RB – Taron Jones – Southeastern – Sr. – Mandeville, La.
RB – Scooter Adams – Northwestern State – Jr. – Hallettsville, Texas
TE/HB – Roger McCuller – UIW – Gr. – Hallsville, Texas
WR – CJ Turner – Southeastern – Sr. – LaPlace, La.
WR – Darion Chafin – UIW – Gr. – Wichita Falls, Texas
WR – Mason Pierce – McNeese – So. – Pearland, Texas
OL – Brennan Lanclos – Southeastern – Jr. – Mandeville, La.
OL – Mark Barthelemy – Nicholls – Sr. – Opelousas, La.
OL – Reid Francis – UIW – Sr. – College Station, Texas
OL – Caleb Johnson – UIW – Gr. – Mount Pleasant, Texas
OL – Calvin Barkat – McNeese – Sr. – Sachse, Texas
PK – Carson Mohr – UIW – Sr. – The Woodlands, Texas
P – Keven Nguyen – UIW – Gr. – Rohnert Park, Calif.
Second Team Defense
Pos. – Name – School – Class – Hometown
DL – Bryce Cage – Southeastern – So. – Baton Rouge, La.
DL – Isaiah Longino – Northwestern State – Sr. – Humble, Texas
DL – Jomard Valsin – Northwestern State – Sr. – Port Arthur, Texas
LB – Rodney Dansby – HBU – So. – Houston, Texas
LB – Isaiah Paul – UIW – Jr. – San Antonio, Texas
LB – Hayden Shaheen – Nicholls – So. – Baton Rouge, La.
LB – Brennan Young – HBU – Sr. – Conroe, Texas
DB – Elliott Davison – UIW – Jr. – Flint, Texas
DB – Jordan Jackson – Nicholls – Jr. – Prairieville, La.
DB – Isaiah Cash – HBU – So. – Austin, Texas
DB – Brandon Richard – UIW – Sr. – San Antonio, Texas
DB – Coi Miller – HBU – Sr. – Fort Worth, Texas
KR – Ce’Cori Tolds – UIW – Gr. – Houston, Texas
PR – Gage Larvadain – Southeastern – So. – Donaldsonville, La.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.