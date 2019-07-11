HAMMOND – Five members of the Southeastern Louisiana football team earned placement on the 2019 Preseason All-Southland Conference Teams, the league office announced Thursday.
Southeastern placed three student-athletes on the first team in tight end Bransen Schwebel, punt returner/running back Devonte Williams, as well as Juwan Petit-Frere, who was a first team selection at both wide receiver and kick returner. Defensive end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund and punt returner/wide receiver Austin Mitchell were named to the second team.
Petit-Frere has been named to the All-America team each of his first two seasons at Southeastern and heads into his final season with high hopes. The Orlando, Florida native caught a team-high 49 passes for 796 yards and five touchdowns, while also averaging 26.2 yards per kickoff return.
Another key cog in the Southeastern passing game this coming fall will be Schwebel. The Amite native grabbed 30 passes for 484 yards and three touchdowns as a junior on the way to earning first team All-Southland honors.
Williams and Mitchell were named the first and second team punt returners, respectively, after helping the Lions lead the conference with 14.2 yards per punt return in 2019. Both are poised to be big parts of the SLU offense this season, as Williams and Marcus Cooper lead the Lion rushing attack, while Mitchell will team with Petit-Frere, Schwebel, CJ Turner and Lorenzo Nunez, among others, to provide ample weapons in the passing game.
One of the veteran leaders of a young Southeastern defense will be Adeyemi-Berglund. The Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada native makes the full switch to defensive end and figures to be a key weapon for new defensive coordinator Lance Guidry. Adeyemi-Berglund heads into his final campaign hoping to build on last year’s team-high numbers of 10.0 tackles for loss and six sacks.
Adeyemi-Berglund, quarterback Chason Virgil and head coach Frank Scelfo will represent SLU at next week’s Southland Conference Football Media Day set for Thursday at the Hilton Houston Post Oak by the Galleria. The event will air on ESPN+ from 9 a.m. – 4:10 p.m. The Lion contingent will kick off the afternoon session at 1:15 p.m.
Southeastern reports to campus on July 30 and opens practice July 31. The Lions open the 2019 campaign, hosting Jacksonville State on Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium.
2019 Southland Conference Football Preseason All-Southland Conference Teams
First Team Offense
Pos. – Name – School – Class – Hometown
QB – Chase Fourcade – Nicholls – Sr. – Metairie, La.
RB – Carlos Blackman – Central Arkansas – Sr. – Gosnell, Ark.
RB – Billy McCrary – Abilene Christian – Sr. – Austin, Texas
TE/HB – Bransen Schwebel – Southeastern Louisiana – Sr. – Amite, La.
WR – Nathan Stewart – Sam Houston State – Sr. – Dallas, Texas
WR – Dai’Jean Dixon – Nicholls – Jr. – New Orleans, La.
WR – Juwan Petit-Frere – Southeastern Louisiana – Sr. – Orlando, Fla.
OL – Hunter Watts – Central Arkansas – Sr. – San Antonio, Texas
OL – Brandon Floores – UIW – Sr. – La Vernia, Texas
OL – Terence Hickman II – UIW – Sr. – Converse, Texas
OL – Grant Burguillos – McNeese – Sr. – Mandevillle, La.
OL – P.J. Burkhalter – Nicholls – Jr. – Franklinton, La.
PK – Storm Ruiz – Stephen F. Austin – Sr. – League City, Texas
P – Winston Jones – Nicholls – Sr. – Thibodaux, La.
First Team Defense
Pos. – Name – School – Class – Hometown
DL – Sully Laiche – Nicholls --- Sr. – Gramercy, La.
DL – Chris Terrell – Central Arkansas – Sr. – Pensacola, Fla.
DL – Chris Livings – McNeese – Sr. – Lake Charles, La.
DL – Daniel Crosley – Lamar – Sr. – DeRidder, La.
LB – Jeremiah Chambers – Abilene Christian – Sr. – Austin, Texas
LB – Evan Veron – Nicholls – Sr. – LaPlace, La.
LB – Allen Pittman – Nicholls – Sr. – St. Rose, La.
DB – Hayden Bourgeois – Northwestern State – Jr. – Church Point, La.
DB – Zyon McCollum – Sam Houston State – Jr. – Galveston, Texas
DB – Colby Burton – McNeese – Sr. – League City, Texas
DB – Juan Jackson – Central Arkansas – Sr. – Gardendale, Ala.
DB – Darren Evans – Nicholls – Jr. – Baton Rouge, La.
KR – Juwan Petit-Frere – Southeastern Louisiana – Sr. – Orlando, Fla.
PR – Devonte Williams – Southeastern Louisiana – Sr. – Columbia, Md.
Second Team Offense
Pos. – Name – School – Class – Hometown
QB – Jon Copeland – UIW – So. – Argyle, Texas
RB – Dontrell Taylor – Nicholls – Sr. – White Castle, La.
RB – Myles Wanza – Lamar – So. – Houston, Texas
TE/HB – Woody Brandom – Sam Houston State – Sr. – Corona, Calif.
WR – Tamrick Pace – Stephen F. Austin – Sr. – Brownsboro, Texas
WR – Jerreth Sterns – Houston Baptist – So. – Midlothian, Texas
WR – Josh Fink – Abilene Christian – Sr. – Coppell, Texas
OL – Jair Joseph – Nicholls – Jr. – Napoleonville, La.
OL – Chris Zirkle – Northwestern State – So. – League City, Texas
OL – Toby Sanderson – Central Arkansas – Jr. – Edmond, Okla.
OL – Kade Parmelly – Abilene Christian – Jr. – Abilene, Texas
OL – Uzoma Okere – UIW – Jr. – Grand Prairie, Texas
PK – Elvin Martinez – Lamar – Jr. – Huntsville, Texas
P – David Balcomb – UIW – Sr. – Gordon, Australia
Second Team Defense
Pos. – Name – School – Class – Hometown
DL – Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund – Southeastern Louisiana – Sr. – Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada
DL – Erick Fowler – Sam Houston State – Sr. – Austin, Texas
DL – O’Shea Jackson – Northwestern State – Sr. – Arlington, Texas
DL – Andre Walker – Houston Baptist – Sr. – Slidell, La.
LB – Caleb Johnson – Houston Baptist – Jr. – San Diego, Calif.
LB – Hunter Brown – Sam Houston State – Sr. – Weston, Fla.
LB – Royce See – Sam Houston State – Sr. – Shepherd, Texas
DB – Khristian Mims – Nicholls – Sr. – Baton Rouge, La.
DB – Bolu Onifade – Abilene Christian – Sr. – Oklahoma City, Okla.
DB – Alize Ward – Stephen F. Austin – Sr. – San Diego, Calif.
DB – Jackie Harvell – Central Arkansas – Jr. – Gurdon, Ark.
DB – Robert Rochell – Central Arkansas – Jr. – Shreveport, La.
KR – Myles Ward – Northwestern State – So. – Harvey, La.
PR – Austin Mitchell – Southeastern Louisiana – Jr. – Plaquemine, La.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.