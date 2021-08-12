HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team practiced in full pads for the first time Thursday morning at Strawberry Stadium.
Southeastern head coach Frank Scelfo was pleased with how the Lions adjusted to the increased physicality.
“Our veterans really set the tone today by stepping up their energy level in our first day of pads,” Scelfo said. “Overall, I was very pleased with the efforts on both sides of the ball, especially defensively.”
The scrimmage portions of practice continue to be highly competitive with SLU making plays on both sides of the ball. The Lions had several referees at Thursday’s practice for rules interpretation and to enhance the simulated game situations.
“Our defense continues to close the gap every day,” Scelfo said. “We’re thankful that the Southland Conference and (Southland Director of Officials) Byron Boston allow us access to the referees during camp. It gives our players a better understanding of why certain calls are or are not made by hearing the interpretation from the officials who will be calling our conference games this fall.”
Off the field, senior quarterback Cole Kelley added to his growing list of preseason accolades. The Lafayette native was named to the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List.
The Reese’s Senior Bowl, scheduled for February 2, 2022 in Mobile, Ala., is the nation’s most prestigious college all-star game. Last year’s Senior Bowl featured 106 players who were drafted – 36 of whom were selected in the first three rounds.
Kelley is one of three Southland players on this season’s Senior Bowl Watch List, along with McNeese defensive end Isaiah Chambers and Nicholls wide receiver Dai’Jean Dixon. The reigning Walter Payton Award winner, Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Louisiana Offensive Player of the Year would be the fifth Lion to participate in the game, joining Ronnie Hornsby (1971), Robert Alford (2013), Bryan Bennett (2015) and Harlan Miller (2016).
SLU will return to the practice field on Friday for a 9 a.m. practice. Southeastern will open the 2021 season on Sept. 4, hosting North Alabama at 6 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium.
2021 Southeastern Football Preseason Practice Schedule
Aug. 13 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 14 – 9 a.m. (Season Ticket Pickup Day)
Aug. 16 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 17 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 18 – 3:50 p.m.
Aug. 19 – 3:50 p.m.
Aug. 20 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 21 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 23 – 3:50 p.m.
Aug. 24 – 3:50 p.m.
Aug. 25 – 3:50 p.m.
Aug. 26 – 3:50 p.m.
Aug. 27 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 28 – 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.