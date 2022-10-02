SLU Logo Green Background/White S

HAMMOND – The No. 21/24 Southeastern Louisiana University football team scored 28 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 48-14 nonconference win over Murray State Saturday evening in Strawberry Stadium.

Southeastern (3-2) extended its winning streak to three games with Saturday’s victory. The Lions outgained the visiting Racers (0-5), 496-354, to keep Murray State winless on the season.

