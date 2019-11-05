SLU-Lamar Chason Virgil
Buy Now

Southeastern quarterback Chason Virgil returned to his native Texas on Saturday and passed for a career-high 383 yards and 3 TDs against Houston Baptist.

 Randy Bergeron | Southeastern

HAMMOND – Currently serving as the leader of one of the nation’s most prolific offenses, Southeastern Louisiana quarterback Chason Virgil was one of 34 student-athletes named to the College Football Performance Awards midseason watch list for National Performer of the Year, released by the CFPA on Tuesday.

 Virgil has helped the Lions rank near the top of the nation in total offense (478.8 yards per game, 6th), scoring offense (38.4 ppg, 8th), passing offense (333.5 ypg, 3rd), completion percentage (68.0, 6th) and red zone offense (93.5 percent, 3rd). The Mesquite, Texas native is in the FCS individual top 15 in passing yards per game (286.5, 13th), completion percentage (66.5, 10th) and completions per game (23.38, 14th).

In his second year as a starter for SLU, Virgil has thrown for 2,292 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 187-of-281 passing. He has six games of 300 or more passing yards in 2019 and his 11 career 300-plus passing performances is second in program history.

Virgil is one of two Southland Conference student-athletes on CFPA’s watch list, along with Central Arkansas quarterback Breylin Smith. The 2019 CFPA FCS National Performer of the Year will be announced on January 15, 2020.

2019 CFPA Midseason FCS National Performer of the Year Watch List

Chason Virgil (QB), Southeastern Louisiana

Breylin Smith (QB), Central Arkansas

Jeff Undercuffler (QB), Albany

Felix Harper (QB), Alcorn State

JaVaughn Craig (QB), Austin Peay

Aaron Winchester (QB), Central Connecticut State

Brandon Rainey (QB), The Citadel

Jared Gerbino (QB), Dartmouth

Jack Cook (QB), Dayton

Eric Barriere (QB), Eastern Washington

Davis Cheek (QB), Elon

Ryan Stanley (QB), Florida A&M

Devin Wynn (RB), Furman

James Robinson (RB), Illinois State

Ben DiNucci (QB), James Madison

Kenji Bahar (QB), Monmouth

Dalton Sneed (QB), Montana

Case Cookus (QB), Northern Arizona

Jah-Maine Martin (RB), North Carolina A&T

Trey Lance (QB), North Dakota State

Will McElvain (QB), Northern Iowa

Kevin Davidson (QB), Princeton

Joe Mancuso (QB), Richmond

Kevin Thomson (QB), Sacramento State

Reed Sinnett (QB), San Diego

Tyquell Fields (QB), Stony Brook

Tom Flacco (QB), Towson

Daniel Smith (QB), Villanova

Alex Ramsey (RB), VMI

Reece Udinski (QB), VMI

Josh Davis (RB), Weber State

Joe Newman (QB), Wofford

Kurt Rawlings (QB), Yale

Up Next

Southeastern travels to No. 6/7 Central Arkansas on Saturday for a 3 p.m. contest in Conway, Ark. The Southland Game of the Week will be televised on ESPN+ and can be heard on the Southeastern Sports Radio Network (KSLU-FM (90.9), Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM WFPR), online at www.LionSports.net/listenlive and via the Lions Game Day and TuneIn Radio apps.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.