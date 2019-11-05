HAMMOND – Currently serving as the leader of one of the nation’s most prolific offenses, Southeastern Louisiana quarterback Chason Virgil was one of 34 student-athletes named to the College Football Performance Awards midseason watch list for National Performer of the Year, released by the CFPA on Tuesday.
Virgil has helped the Lions rank near the top of the nation in total offense (478.8 yards per game, 6th), scoring offense (38.4 ppg, 8th), passing offense (333.5 ypg, 3rd), completion percentage (68.0, 6th) and red zone offense (93.5 percent, 3rd). The Mesquite, Texas native is in the FCS individual top 15 in passing yards per game (286.5, 13th), completion percentage (66.5, 10th) and completions per game (23.38, 14th).
In his second year as a starter for SLU, Virgil has thrown for 2,292 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 187-of-281 passing. He has six games of 300 or more passing yards in 2019 and his 11 career 300-plus passing performances is second in program history.
Virgil is one of two Southland Conference student-athletes on CFPA’s watch list, along with Central Arkansas quarterback Breylin Smith. The 2019 CFPA FCS National Performer of the Year will be announced on January 15, 2020.
2019 CFPA Midseason FCS National Performer of the Year Watch List
Chason Virgil (QB), Southeastern Louisiana
Breylin Smith (QB), Central Arkansas
Jeff Undercuffler (QB), Albany
Felix Harper (QB), Alcorn State
JaVaughn Craig (QB), Austin Peay
Aaron Winchester (QB), Central Connecticut State
Brandon Rainey (QB), The Citadel
Jared Gerbino (QB), Dartmouth
Jack Cook (QB), Dayton
Eric Barriere (QB), Eastern Washington
Davis Cheek (QB), Elon
Ryan Stanley (QB), Florida A&M
Devin Wynn (RB), Furman
James Robinson (RB), Illinois State
Ben DiNucci (QB), James Madison
Kenji Bahar (QB), Monmouth
Dalton Sneed (QB), Montana
Case Cookus (QB), Northern Arizona
Jah-Maine Martin (RB), North Carolina A&T
Trey Lance (QB), North Dakota State
Will McElvain (QB), Northern Iowa
Kevin Davidson (QB), Princeton
Joe Mancuso (QB), Richmond
Kevin Thomson (QB), Sacramento State
Reed Sinnett (QB), San Diego
Tyquell Fields (QB), Stony Brook
Tom Flacco (QB), Towson
Daniel Smith (QB), Villanova
Alex Ramsey (RB), VMI
Reece Udinski (QB), VMI
Josh Davis (RB), Weber State
Joe Newman (QB), Wofford
Kurt Rawlings (QB), Yale
Up Next
Southeastern travels to No. 6/7 Central Arkansas on Saturday for a 3 p.m. contest in Conway, Ark. The Southland Game of the Week will be televised on ESPN+ and can be heard on the Southeastern Sports Radio Network (KSLU-FM (90.9), Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM WFPR), online at www.LionSports.net/listenlive and via the Lions Game Day and TuneIn Radio apps.
