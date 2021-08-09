Southeastern Logo Green S/Gold Background
Buy Now

HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team is ranked 15th in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25, which was released  Monday.

Southeastern, which finished its final split-squad practice of fall camp  Monday, was ranked No. 20 in the final Stats Perform national poll for the 2020 season, which was moved to the spring.

The Lions, one of the last four teams out of the FCS playoffs last season, are armed with a league-high 16 preseason All-Southland Conference returners – more than the previous three seasons combined. SLU, which was picked to win the Southland Conference last month, has been ranked nationally in the preseason polls from Athlon Sports (15th), Hero Sports (13th) and College Football America Yearbook (10th).

Southeastern is one of two Southland Conference schools appearing in the top 25, as Nicholls is ranked No. 22 by Stats Perform. The Lions and Colonels renew the River Bell Classic rivalry on Oct. 9 in Thibodaux and meet again in Hammond on Nov. 18. UIW, which SLU travels to face on Nov. 6, is among the schools receiving votes.

The Lions will be back on the practice field on Wednesday for a 9 a.m. practice. Southeastern will open the season on Sept. 4, hosting North Alabama at 6 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium.

2021 Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25

School – Points (First-place votes)

1. Sam Houston – 1,228 (39)

2. James Madison – 1,180 (8)

3. South Dakota State – 1,156 (3)

4. North Dakota State – 1,116

5. Delaware – 1,017

6. Weber State – 927

7. Southern Illinois – 888

8. North Dakota – 886

9. Montana – 778

10. Jacksonville State – 744

11. Eastern Washington – 659

12. Montana State – 654

13. Monmouth – 618

14. Central Arkansas – 561

15. Southeastern – 559

16. Villanova – 440

17. VMI – 397

18. Chattanooga – 295

19. Kennesaw State – 255

20. Austin Peay – 227

21. Northern Iowa – 219

22. Nicholls – 173

23. UC Davis – 172

24. Missouri State – 168

25. North Carolina A&T – 159

Others Receiving Votes: Murray State 157, Richmond 113, ETSU 99, Sacramento State 57, Alabama A&M 49, Florida A&M 47, New Hampshire 42, Alcorn State 35, Holy Cross 22, Samford 20, UIW 19, Sacred Heart 17, Albany 14, Illinois State 10, Rhode Island 10, South Carolina State 10, Stephen F. Austin 10, Duquesne 4, Southeast Missouri 3.

2021 Southeastern Football Preseason Practice Schedule

Aug. 11 – 9 a.m.

Aug. 12 – 9 a.m.

Aug. 13 – 9 a.m.

Aug. 14 – 9 a.m. (Season Ticket Pickup Day)

Aug. 16 – 9 a.m.

Aug. 17 – 9 a.m.

Aug. 18 – 3:50 p.m.

Aug. 19 – 3:50 p.m.

Aug. 20 – 9 a.m.

Aug. 21 – 9 a.m.

Aug. 23 – 3:50 p.m.

Aug. 24 – 3:50 p.m.

Aug. 25 – 3:50 p.m.

Aug. 26 – 3:50 p.m.

Aug. 27 – 9 a.m.

Aug. 28 – 9 a.m.

TICKETS

For ticket information, contact the Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office at (985) 549-5466 or visit www.LionSports.net. Southeastern will continue offering mobile ticketing as the primary source for securing tickets for the 2021-22 season. All tickets will be available via e-mail or text message in a PDF format for fans to download on their phone or print at home. Tickets can also be downloaded to Apple Wallet.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.