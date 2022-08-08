HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team was tabbed No. 17 in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25 released Monday.
The placement in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 is familiar for SLU. The Lions have been ranked in the national polls for 26 consecutive weeks – the fifth-longest streak in the nation. Southeastern is one of six teams to be ranked in the final FCS polls in each of the past three seasons.
The preseason Southland Conference favorite, Southeastern enters 2022 looking for its third FCS playoff appearance in the past four seasons. SLU features 10 preseason All-Southland performers on its roster, as well as Buck Buchanan Award preseason watch list member Ferlando Jordan.
The Lions are one of two Southland schools in the Stats Perform preseason poll. UIW, which visits Strawberry Stadium Sept. 24 for the first time since 2019, is ranked 14th.
Southeastern, which held its first full team practice Monday after opening camp with four split-squad workouts, will practice Monday through Saturday at 9 a.m. until the first day of fall classes, set for Aug. 17. Starting with the beginning of the fall semester, SLU will practice Monday through Thursday at 3:45 p.m. and Friday and Saturday at 9 a.m. until the week of the Sept. 3 season opener at UL Lafayette.
Southeastern opens the 2022 season at the Ragin’ Cajuns in a 6 p.m. contest. The home opener is set for Sept. 17 versus Central Connecticut State.
Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25
School (First place votes) – Points
1. North Dakota State (52) – 1,348
2. South Dakota State (2) – 1,285
5. Missouri State – 1,066
7. Sacramento State – 991
9. Southern Illinois – 915
10. Stephen F. Austin – 813
13. Eastern Washington – 538
Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): South Dakota 151, Eastern Kentucky 129, Florida A&M 78, William & Mary 66, Dartmouth 59, Monmouth 23, Harvard 19, Princeton 18, Central Arkansas 14, Furman 14, South Carolina State 13, Sacred Heart 12, Elon 8, North Carolina A&T 4.
Southeastern Football Preseason Practice Schedule
Aug. 17 – 3:45 p.m. (First day of classes)
For ticket information, contact the Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office at (985) 549-5466 or visit www.LionSports.net. Southeastern will continue offering mobile ticketing as the primary source for securing tickets for the 2022-23 season. All tickets will be available via e-mail or text message in a PDF format for fans to download on their phone or print at home. Tickets can also be downloaded to Apple Wallet.
