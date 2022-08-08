SLU Logo Green Background/White S

HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team was tabbed No. 17 in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25 released Monday.

The placement in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 is familiar for SLU. The Lions have been ranked in the national polls for 26 consecutive weeks – the fifth-longest streak in the nation. Southeastern is one of six teams to be ranked in the final FCS polls in each of the past three seasons.

