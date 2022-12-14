Frank Scelfo clapping new logo on hat

Southeastern football coach Frank Scelfo

 Randy Bergeron | Southeastern

HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team announced its 2023 football schedule in conjunction with the official release of the full Southland Conference slate by the league office Wednesday.

The defending Southland Conference champion Lions will open the 2023 season with a Sept. 2 contest at Mississippi State. It will be the second meeting between the schools, as the Bulldogs defeated SLU, 34-10, in 2008. MSU finished 8-4 in the 2022 regular season and is slated to play Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl Jan. 2.

