HAMMOND – The reigning Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University football team will open fall practice this week in preparation for the upcoming 2023 season.

The Lions report to campus Tuesday with the first practice set for Wednesday at 9 a.m. The first four practices will be split-squad practices with one group working out at 9 a.m. and a second practice set for 10:30 a.m.

