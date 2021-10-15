HAMMOND -- It’s a pretty safe bet emotions are going to be high as the Southeastern Louisiana football team returns to Strawberry Stadium for its first home game of the season.
Lions coach Frank Scelfo figures his team should be able to take that in stride, considering the team played its first five games of the season on the road in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida and hasn’t had a home game since the spring season.
“I would think there would be higher emotions. I don’t know,” Scelfo said earlier this week. “You hope that your team’s mature enough to handle any situation, which they’ve shown they are. I feel good about that part, but then at the same time, coming home having the parents, the friends, the neighbors, the fellow classmates and stuff in the stands for the first time. You know how the media is. They tell you how great you are, and then you get booed when you get at home sometimes. We’ll have to settle them down a little bit, but I think from a maturity standpoint, our guys will handle it. I’m not going to have a problem with that. We’ve been practicing here. We just can’t wait for the atmosphere to be here and doing all the things that we’re going to be doing.”
Kickoff is at 4 p.m. Saturday, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+, and in the Hammond area on Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM, as well as online at www.kajun107.net.
No. 11 Southeastern (4-1, 20) is coming off a 58-48 road win over Nicholls State and is led by Walter Payton Award winner Cole Kelley at quarterback, who ran for two touchdowns and threw a career-high five while going 29-for-38 for 406 yards last week.
Kelley, who leads the team with seven rushing touchdowns, has thrown for 1,999 yards and 18 touchdowns, while leading the FCS in completion percentage (74.5), points responsible for (152) and total offense (440.4 ypg).
A big part of the Lions’ offensive success stems having a deep receiving corps with eight players having notched double digit receptions this season. Austin Mitchell (33 catches, 434 yards, 4 TDs), CJ Turner (23-392, 4 TDs) and Nolan Givan (22-189, TD) lead the team.
“We’ve just got a lot of weapons right now,” Scelfo said. “I haven’t seen it where we’re that deep, but also the chemistry right now with Cole and the rest of those guys, that’s where I think the advantage of us playing in the spring really was that carrying over from the spring, to summer, to fall camp and then now. The chemistry’s really gotten good with those guys.”
Linebacker Alexis Ramos leads the SLU defense with 32 tackles with opponents averaging 403.2 yards and 33.2 points per game. Alphonso Taylor (26), Herman Christophe (20), Donniel Ward-Magee (17) and Matt Wright (16) are the Lions’ other leaders in tackles.
“He’s a guy that gives you everything he’s got, but he can play better than what he’s playing, and he played well the other day,” Scelfo said of Ramos. “I think that’s what disappointing to him right now is that he knows he can play better. I think you’ll see him taking his game up another level to tell you the truth.”
Houston Baptist (0-5, 0-2) dropped a 21-17 contest to Northwestern State last week and comes in with some uncertainty at quarterback, as Blaise Bentsen (55-for-97, 493 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs), Desmond Young (27-for-58, 222, 2 TDs, 2 INTs) and Orion Olivas (17-for-37, 186, TD, INT) have all played this season.
“We’re not quite sure who they’re going to put back there, and who they’re going to play,” Scelfo said.
“Getting ready for them is going to be completely different than we saw this past week (against Nicholls),” Scelfo said. “This past week was more of a run team of a running team or a quarterback-oriented team, and that’s not the case going into this game, so we’ll see how it goes.”
Tyson Thompson (21-228, 0 TDs), Charles King (22-213, 4 TDs), Branden Walker (16-153, TD) and Ismael Fuller (15-147, 2 TDs) lead the HBU receiving corps with the Huskies averaging 246.8 yards and 18.2 points per game.
“That’s kind of who they live with,” Scelfo said of the Huskies’ receiving corps. “Those guys play all the time. It’s those four. It’s not just one or two go to guys. They spread it out pretty good between those four.”
“I think the big thing is do what we do well,” Scelfo continued. “There will be some things that we’re going to do that we always do. The game plan might change because of who the quarterback might be. That’s what we talk about when we play the same team twice (during conference play). The dynamic of the game could change when you play them the second time because of personnel, which guys are still there and which guys didn’t make the game. We’re going to have to figure that out during the course of the week. I don’t know if they’ll put it out there or not. If they don’t, we’ll be prepared for both guys and then zero the game plan in on whichever one’s playing at that time.”
Brennan Young has 47 tackles, with 6.5 for loss, leading an HBU defense giving up 438.2 yards and 35.6 points per game.
“I think the strength of their team is their defensive line,” Scelfo said. “They’re really good up front. They’re as good as anybody we’ve played. Their defensive tackles and interior guys are big, physical players, don’t get moved around a lot and they do a good job coming with pressure off the edge.”
“I think people are struggling running the ball a little bit against them because … the defensive line, I think, is good,” Scelfo continued. “On the back end, they’re trying some different things because they’re struggling stopping the pass, so they’re doing some different stuff. This past week, we saw them back off a little bit and kind of give Northwestern some stuff underneath. Maybe we could see that again.”
