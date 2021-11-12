HAMMOND -- The Southeastern Louisiana University football team is in a bit of a different spot as it heads into Saturday’s game against Northwestern State.
The Lions are coming off a 55-53 loss to Incarnate Word in which the teams combined for 1,485 yards. Southeastern could have wrapped up a share of the Southland Conference title with a win. SLU needs two wins or a win and a UIW loss to clinch a share of championship.
Maybe the biggest thing for the Lions is how they’ll respond after their first conference loss of the season.
“When you sit back and you continue to reflect on the last game, you’ve got a chance to lose the next one because you forget where the focus is, the main thing,” SLU coach Frank Scelfo said. “When we have a big win, we immediately go to the next opponent. We’re going to do the same thing again on this one. The game’s over with. It’s done, and we’ve got to move forward.”
The game will be broadcast on ESPN3 and in the Hammond area on Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM and online at www.kajun107.net.
The Lions (7-1, 5-1) average 575.9 yards per game to lead the FCS and are second nationally averaging 47.8 points per game, led by quarterback Cole Kelley, who is the FCS leader in passing yards (3,634), completion percentage (73.2), total offense (447.1 ypg) and points responsible for (260), while passing for 31 touchdowns with six interceptions. He’s also got 12 rushing touchdowns.
Kelley passed for 647 yards against UIW, and the Lions have spread the ball around in the passing game, with Austin Mitchell leading the receiving corps (53-866, 8 TDs) with a yardage total that puts him ninth in the FCS.
Scelfo pointed out even with the high yardage total against UIW, the Lions had just four pass plays over 18 yards.
“When we have a lot of yardage and we’re throwing the ball and we’re moving the ball, we’re getting the ball in people’s hands who have the ability to go do something special with it, and that’s what happened the other day,” Scelfo said. “UIW decided they were going to back off in coverage and we were able to throw underneath and hit some big plays on them just from a guy catching a five-yard route and turning it into 15, 20 yards.”
Taron Jones had 10 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 46 yards against UIW, an effort Scelfo is hoping he can build on.
“That’s Taron’s best game so far catching the ball out of the backfield, running with it … and then also in protection,” Scelfo said. “Don’t underestimate that, his ability to protect. He does a really good job, a physical job doing that.”
The Demons (2-7, 2-4) rallied from a 17-0 deficit, with Javonis Isaac recovering a fumble in the end zone with 3six seconds to play to lift the Demons to a 28-24 win over Houston Baptist last week.
Saturday’s game will be the second of the season between the teams with Southeastern taking a 51- 14 win in Natchitoches on Oct. 23.
In that game, Zach Clement started for the Demons, rushing for one touchdown and throwing for another as the Lions scored all of their points after Northwestern State took a 7-0 lead. Clement went 20 for 32 for 211 yards passing last week, and the Demons used receiver Gavin Landry at quarterback in short yardage situations.
“Clement’s … going to throw the football,” Scelfo said. “They like to throw it more with him than they do with the other kid, but now he’s been playing, so we’re seeing that. Their running back, Scooter Adams, has not been back. I don’t expect to see him again. I don’t know what’s going on with him.”
“When you look at him and his ability to run, he’s really got a good arm,” Scelfo said of Clement. “The ball comes out of his hands well. He spins it well. He’s accurate. We’ve got to keep him in there. We can’t just let him take off. He’s one of those guys that can really hurt you with his legs. He looks to throw the football first. He wants to. He’s sitting back there looking to throw. He doesn’t just get back there and take off.”
The Demons are averaging 18 points and 363.4 yards per game with Jay Griffin IV (41-467-4 TDs), Kendrick Price Jr. (22-337-2 TDs) and Landry (28-245) the top receiving targets.
“You can start seeing them get an identity,” Scelfo said. “I think they’ve had a couple of injuries up front since the last time we played them on the offensive line, so there might be a few guys that are changing some roles there.”
Jomard Valsin, the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week, paces Northwestern State with 61 tackles with nine for loss. The Demons are giving up 33.2 points and 442 yards per game, but Scelfo said adjusting to the Demons’ scheme was a challenge for the Lions earlier this season.
“Defensively, we’re just going to get a handful of stuff,” Scelfo said. “We’re going to get different fronts and coverages. That’s what they did in the spring. That’s what they did last fall in 2019. They had success with both of those. It took us a while to figure them out this year early in the season.”
“They present some problems,” Scelfo continued. “I know it took us a while to get going when we played them up there in Natchitoches earlier in the year. They did a good job on us in the spring, so this will be the third time we see them, and there will be some adjustments I’m sure we’ll have to make. They give us a bunch of stuff on that side.”
Scelfo said even though this will be the third meeting between the teams since the spring, the Lions are coming into the game in a comfort zone.
“I don’t know if it helps us,” Scelfo said. “We know who they are, but at the same time, the game plan could change when they walk through the doors. We could see something different. You look at the last film to kind of get an idea of their personality, but also how we matched up against certain guys. Was that a good matchup for us, or was that a bad matchup for us, whether it be on offense or defense? There’s some things we had to adjust, and that’s what we’re doing (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday), adjusting those things to make sure we’ve got the right personnel in the right spots and then taking advantage of matchups that we feel like we have the advantage on too.”
Alexis Ramos (51 tackles), leads a SLU defense giving up 31 points and 429.2 yards per game, while Zy Alexander leads the Southland Conference with five interceptions, including one in three straight games.
But Scelfo said he’s looking for a better effort from the Lion defense after last week’s shootout.
“Physically, we’ve got to get better than what we did,” Scelfo said. “We’ve got to do a better job tackling. We practice it every week, but that’s an effort situation. Tackling is an effort deal. There’s some technique involved, but that has a whole lot to do with will power and effort. We’ve got to make sure we’re getting the right guys on the field to do that.”
“I think it’s our ability to go practice and get prepared this week to play and win and put us in position to compete for the championship the following week,” Scelfo continued.
Hall of Fame game
Saturday’s contest will be the Hall of Fame game. Both the 2020 class of Matt Carvell (golf), Maiya Cooper (soccer), Brock Hebert (baseball) and Adonson Shallow (track and field), as well as the 2021 class of Jameson Fisher (baseball), Harry Nunez (football) and Renee Villarreal (tennis) will be inducted in a private ceremony prior to the game and recognized at halftime.
Saturday’s game is also a White Out. Fans are encouraged to wear white to help White Out Strawberry Stadium.
