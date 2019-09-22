HAMMOND – Sometimes all it takes is a little break to get refocused.
That’s exactly what halftime did for the Southeastern Louisiana football team, and as a result, the Lions have their first Southland Conference victory of the season.
Southeastern put together a 21-point third quarter, scoring on its first two possessions of the second half to pull away for a 45-34 win over Lamar in the Southland Conference opener for both teams Saturday at Strawberry Stadium.
“We went in at halftime and just said ‘Take a deep breath. We’re fine,’” Lions coach Frank Scelfo said after the Lions trailed 24-21 at halftime. “We made a slight adjustment, made sure that guys knew who they had and we did what we were supposed to do, and then you saw the results in the second half.”
“I think the resiliency of our football team being down like we were, coming in at halftime, taking a deep breath and fighting back showed what kind of locker room we have, our leadership and our culture in the locker room,” he continued. “It has nothing to with me or the coaching staff. It’s our players. They own it. They took ownership, and then they came out in the second half and proved it.”
The No. 21/23 Lions (2-1, 1-0) didn’t waste much time grabbing the lead for good early in the second half.
After forcing a Lamar (2-2, 0-1) punt to open the half, SLU went to work on a six-play, 64-yard scoring drive. Chason Virgil went 4-for-4 for 58 yards on the drive, capped by a 24-yard TD pass to Javon Conner, giving the Lions a 28-24 lead.
“It’s really just going in there, being locked in, just making sure that I was going through my reads, and just not trying to be the hero – just getting my guys involved and letting them make plays,” Virgil said of his approach while going 26-for-34 for 307 yards and four touchdowns. “Just after watching film last week, I was probably doing a little bit too much, so (it’s) really just going in there and just taking what the defense gives me not being greedy.”
The big-play trend continued as Virgil hit Austin Mitchell in stride on a 50-yard touchdown pass on the first play after a Lamar punt, stretching the lead to 35-24.
“We knew that they would probably pressure a little bit,” Virgil said after he and Cole Kelley combined connect with 10 receivers in the game. “They actually didn’t pressure as much as we thought, so they left a lot of guys open in the flats. We’ve got explosive wideouts, so just get them the ball and just let them make plays, and that’s what they did tonight.”
Lamar came back with a six-play, 61-yard scoring drive, capped by Bailey Giffen’s 47-yard field goal, cutting the lead to 35-27. It was set up went Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund sacked Jordan Hoy for a loss of 10 on third down.
SLU, which outgained Lamar 502-436 in total offense, answered on Cole Kelley’s 14-yard TD pass to Conner, capping a nine-play, 75-yard drive, pushing the lead to 42-27.
A 3-yard TD run by Myles Wanza closed the ensuing Lamar drive, which went 75 yards in 10 plays and featured a 29-yard pass from Hoy to Mason Sikes and a personal foul against the Lions. The touchdown cut the lead to 42-34.
After the teams traded punts, Southeastern salted the game away with a back-breaking 15-play, 87-yard drive that chewed 5:57 off the clock and culminated in Bryce Broussard’s 19-yard field goal for the final margin with 1:48 to play.
“As a coach, that’s what you love about your team, because that’s not talent,” Scelfo said of the drive. “When you get in the fourth quarter and you’re able to do that, that’s not talent, man. That’s a grind. That’s heart. That’s the things that you did back in the spring and summer workouts at 6 a.m. and fall camp going 10-12 hours a day. That’s where that comes from, and that’s what showed.”
Southeastern battled back from a 7-0 deficit to notch its first scoring drive. Devonte Williams was the workhorse, carrying three straight times for 26 yards. He finished with 63 yards on 16 carries for the game.
On fourth-and-2 from the Lamar 27, Kelley kept for two yards and a first down. Virgil then hit Juwan Petit-Frere on a 13-yard pass, setting up Williams’ 12-yard TD run to help knot the score at 7-7.
Lamar came back in a big way as Hoy, who finished 14-for-33 for 303 yards, an interception and a touchdown, dumped a pass over the middle to Case Robinson, who rumbled for 56 yards to the SLU 6, setting up A.J. Walker’s TD run on the next play to open the second quarter, putting the Cardinals up 14-7.
“We probably couldn’t have played a worse game or made more mistakes in that first half,” Adeyemi-Berglund said. “Ultimately, you’ve got to take it as a growing experience. If you don’t grow from this, there’s no point even playing the game, and there’s no better time to grow (than) right now against a great team in Lamar. Moving forward, we’ve just got to look to fix those mistakes – small mistakes, because they’re not physical mistakes. They’re mental mistakes. They’re mental breakdowns – small mental breakdowns. I’m proud of the defense, proud of the coaches, everybody coming together at halftime, kind of making those adjustments, taking that deep breath … and just realizing that we’re better than this and there’s a lot more to us than we put on film on the field in that first half.”
Southeastern answered after taking over at its own 27 as Virgil hit Austin Mitchell on the right sideline on the fourth play of the drive. He cut back across the middle on his way to a 58-yard TD, helping knot the score at 14.
“Actually, Chason had ended up checking out the play that we actually called and just gave me another route to run,” Mitchell said after finishing with five catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns. “When he threw it to me and I turned back inside and went down the sideline, I thought they would actually come behind me and catch me. That’s why I had cut back across the field to try to score.
“It felt great knowing how much grass I had. When I saw all the grass, I knew for sure that I didn’t have (any) other choice but to get into the end zone, because I know if I didn’t, I wasn’t going to hear the last of it from my coach.”
The teams traded punts, and SLU’s Xavier Lewis intercepted Hoy on the third play of the ensuing Lamar drive. The Lions drove to the Lamar 25 but turned the ball over on downs when Virgil’s pass was deflected and then caught by tackle Pat Allen for a loss of 10 yards.
“I felt like getting a first down and going and scoring a touchdown would have been a whole lot more valuable to us than three points,” Scelfo said of the decision to go for it on fourth down. “They were going to get the ball back regardless whether we scored a touchdown and kicked off to them or we missed a field goal or made a field goal … I wanted to get a touchdown out of that whole thing. We’re not scared to go for it on fourth down.”
It took the Cardinals just four plays to score as Kenny Allen skirted the boundary on the right side of the end zone in pulling in a 36-yard TD pass from Hoy to put the Cardinals ahead 21-14 with 5:44 to play in the first half.
The big play on the drive was a 26-yard pass from Hoy to Kirkland Banks.
SLU punted to end its next drive, and the ball was downed at the Lamar 2. Lorenzo Nunez partially blocked Enrique Carmona’s punt from the end zone, but the ball traveled to the Lamar 18, where the Lions took over.
Williams carried for 14 yards on first down, setting up Virgil’s 3-yard TD pass to C.J. Turner two plays later, knotting the score a 21-21 with 1:24 to play in the first half.
“I’m just disappointed right now in our (special) teams play, but that was a huge play for us because we were able to score right there off of it,” Scelfo said. “Again, that’s another momentum swing. When they happened to us, we didn’t blink. I thought they blinked a little bit right there.”
Lamar didn’t let up as Hoy hit Banks on a 47-yard pass to the SLU 17 on the third play of the ensuing Cardinal drive. That set up Giffen’s 38-yard field goal, giving Lamar a 24-21 lead with 10 seconds to play in the first half.
Lamar struck first as both teams struggled to get going in the early stages of the game.
After a punt put the Cardinals at their own 36, Hoy connected with Carmoni Green on a 21-yard pass. Two plays later, the Lions were flagged for a facemask, moving the ball to the Lion 19, setting up Hoy’s 19-yard TD run on third down for a 7-0 lead.
“For the vision and the goal that we have, it’s big to get a win like this in conference,” Virgil said. “To open up at home, we had to make a statement that we don’t want to lose at home. Like coach just said, you can’t lose at home in this conference. You’ve got to be able to win every home game and then win some tough games on the road.”
