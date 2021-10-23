NATCHITOCHES – The No. 9 Southeastern Louisiana University football team extended its winning streak to five games with a 51-14 Southland Conference road win at Northwestern State Saturday evening at Turpin Stadium.
The Lions (6-1, 4-0 Southland) are now alone atop the Southland Conference standings after McNeese picked up a 28-20 win over UIW on Saturday in Lake Charles. SLU is off to a 6-1 start for the first time since 1980 and has won five games in a row for the first time since 2017.
The win for Southeastern was its 10th straight in the all-time series over Northwestern State (1-6, 1-3 Southland) and gave the Lions a 4-0 start to Southland Conference play for the first time since 2014. The 37-point margin was the largest ever for Southeastern over the Demons in 65 meetings.
Northwestern State jumped out to a 7-0 lead and the Lions answered by scoring the next 51 points on the way to topping 50 points for the third straight game for the first time in program history.
“Northwestern State got off to a great start and I was proud of the way our guys responded to that early adversity,” Southeastern head coach Frank Scelfo said. “It’s hard to win on the road in the Southland Conference and I was pleased with how we responded to that early onslaught that we knew was coming.”
The Lion offense finished with 621 total yards, topping the 600-yard mark for the second straight game.
Senior quarterback and reigning Walter Payton Award winner Cole Kelley connected with 11 different receivers, as he completed 21-for-32 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns. Ivan Drobocky, Nolan Givan and Jahmon McClendon all caught scoring passes from Kelley, while Gage Larvadain hauled in an 88-yard scoring pass from Cephus Johnson III.
Kelley led the Southeastern ground attack with 67 rushing yards and a score, while Jessie Britt also had a touchdown on the ground for SLU.
Justin Dumas returned an interception for a touchdown, while Zy Alexander recorded his team-high third interception of the season to lead the SLU defense. Alphonso Taylor and Brandon Barbee each had seven tackles against a Northwestern State offense that was led by quarterback Zach Clement. Clement threw for 206 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions on 17-for-36 passing, while also rushing for 96 yards and a score on 13 carries.
After the teams traded punts to start the game, Northwestern State got on the board first. Clement scored on a 10-yard draw to cap an 11-play, 70-yard scoring drive for the Demons and put NSU up, 7-0, with 5:38 left in the opening quarter.
SLU answered with a nine-play, 77-yard march to knot the score. Kelley powered in from nine yards out to even the game, 7-7, with just over two minutes left in the first period.
After the teams traded punts, Northwestern State marched deep into Lion territory. On third-and-one from the SLU 10-yard line, Taylor threw SirMichael Veasley for a two-yard loss. On the ensuing fourth down play, Darrius Harry sacked Clement to give the Lions the ball back at their own 22-yard line.
The SLU offense took advantage, covering 78 yards on nine plays. McClendon took in a Kelley screen and rumbled in from 12 yards out to give the Lions a 14-7 advantage with 4:14 remaining in the first half.
Southeastern forced Northwestern State to punt, but Scotty Roblow pinned the Lions at their own four-yard line. Five plays later, the Lions were in the end zone, as Kelley found Givan from 26 yards out to cap a 96-yard march that took less than a minute off the clock and sent SLU into the half with a 21-7 advantage.
The Lions added to their lead on the opening drive of the second half. Mateo Rengifo connected on a career-long 39-yard field goal to put Southeastern up, 24-7, with 9:05 left in the third quarter.
On the ensuing Demon drive, Alexander intercepted a Clement pass to give the Lions the ball back at their own 18-yard line. Six plays later, Britt scampered in from six yards out to extend the SLU advantage to 31-7 with just under six minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Northwestern State drove again deep into Southeastern territory, but the Lion defense again held firm. Donniel Ward-Magee batted away a Clement pass to turn the Demons over on downs and give SLU the ball at its own 12-yard line with 2:18 left in the third quarter.
Southeastern added to its lead 12 plays later, marching 88 yards for a score. Kelley found Drobocky from a yard out to give the Lions a 38-7 advantage with 12:42 remaining in the contest.
On the next drive, Dumas stepped in front of a Clement pass and took it back 52 yards for a score to extend the Lion lead to 45-7 with 11:40 left.
SLU closed out its scoring with just over seven minutes left, as Larvadain ran under an 88-yard touchdown pass from Johnson III to give Southeastern a 51-7 advantage. NSU closed out the scoring when Clement found Stanley King for a 45-yard touchdown with just over five minutes left.
Southeastern will return home next Saturday, hosting McNeese at 6 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium.
The game will be broadcast on ESPN3, and in the Hammond area on Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM, as well as online at www.kajun107.net.
SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 51, NORTHWESTERN STATE 14
SLU – 7 14 10 20 – 51 (6-1, 4-0 SLC)
NSU – 7 0 0 7 – 14 (1-6, 1-3 SLC)
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
NSU – Clement 10 run (Godina kick), 5:38
SLU – Kelley 9 run (Rengifo kick), 2:03
2nd Quarter
SLU – McClendon 12 pass from Kelley (Rengifo kick), 4:14
3rd Quarter
SLU – Rengifo 39 FG, 9:05
SLU – Britt 6 run (Rengifo kick), 5:56
4th Quarter
SLU – Drobocky 1 pass from Kelley (Rengifo kick), 12:42
SLU – Dumas 52 interception return (Rengifo kick), 11:40
SLU – Larvadain 88 pass from Johnson III (Rengifo kick failed), 7:01
NSU – King 45 pass from Clement (Godina kick), 5:06
SLU NSU
FIRST DOWNS 29 20
RUSHES-YARDS (NET) 39-186 37-207
PASSING YDS (NET) 435 206
Passes Att-Comp-Int 33-22-0 36-17-2
TOTAL OFFENSE PLAYS-YARDS 72-621 73-413
Fumble Returns-Yards 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns-Yards 2-42 3-51
Punt Returns-Yards 2-17 0-0
Interception Returns-Yards 2-52 0-0
Punts (Number-Avg) 2-42.5 4-51.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 7-72 8-59
Possession Time. 29:56 30:04
Third-Down Conversions 6-of-10 6-of-16
Fourth-Down Conversions 1-of-1 3-of-6
Red Zone Scores-Chances 5-5 1-4
RUSHING: SLU – Kelley 12-67, McClendon 8-37, Britt 5-26, Mitchell 4-22, Johnson III 4-22, Jones 4-14, Team 2-(-2). Totals – 39-186. NSU – Clement 13-96, Veasley 7-37, Dealey 8-32, Williams 4-24, Griffin 5-18. Totals – 37-207.
PASSING: SLU – Kelley 21-32-0-347-3, Johnson III 1-1-0-88-1. Totals – 22-33-0-435-4. NSU – Clement 17-36-2-206-1. Totals – 17-36-2-206-1.
RECEIVING: SLU – Kovacs 4-63, Larvadain 3-104, Mitchell 3-94, Givan 3-46, McClendon 2-39, Spurlock 2-26, Carter 1-31, Dingle 1-14, Magee 1-9, T. Jones 1-8, Drobocky 1-1. Totals – 22-435. NSU – King 4-69, Fitzwater 3-17, Griffin 2-34, Fluellen 2-23, Price 2-15, Williams 1-15, Greenwood 1-14, Landry 1-10, Dealey 1-9. Totals -17-206 .
A – 6,523.
