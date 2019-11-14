HAMMOND -- Southeastern Louisiana senior defensive end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District 6 Team, CoSIDA announced on Monday.
As a first team selection, Adeyemi-Berglund will be a candidate for Academic All-America honors. The Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada native, who carries a 3.81 cumulative grade point average as an exercise science major, was named Academic All-District for the second straight season.
To be eligible for inclusion on the team, student-athletes must be at least his second season at his current institution, maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.3 or higher and be a significant contributor in competition. The Academic All-District 6 team is voted on by CoSIDA members and made up of all Division I student-athletes from Louisiana, Arkansas, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
Adeyemi-Berglund was joined on the Academic All-District 6 first team by Southland Conference players Nicholls running back Dontrell Taylor, Northwestern State offensive lineman Chris Zirkle and Demon defensive back Ryan Reed.
A total of 12 league student-athletes earned Academic All-District accolades, as Abilene Christian quarterback Luke Anthony, ACU wide receiver Josh Fink, ACU offensive lineman Kade Parmelly, Houston Baptist defensive lineman Andre Walker, UIW defensive lineman Javon Wright, ACU linebacker Jack Gibbens, Lamar defensive back Andre Mulinax and Stephen F. Austin defensive back Gavin Roland were all named to the Academic All-District 7 squad.
Adeyemi-Berglund has been one of the primary catalysts for a Lion defense that is ranked fifth in sacks (29) and sixth in tackles for loss (79) in the FCS. Adeyemi-Berglund ranks among the Southland Conference leaders with seven sacks (7th) and 14.5 tackles for loss (4th), while leading the league with three forced fumbles.
No. 23 Southeastern will close out its regular season road schedule on Saturday, facing Abilene Christian at 1 p.m. in Abilene, Texas. The game will be televised on ESPN+ and can be heard on the Southeastern Sports Radio Network (KSLU-FM (90.9), Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM WFPR), online at www.LionSports.net/listenlive and via the Lions Game Day Experience and TuneIn Radio apps.
2019 CoSIDA Division I Academic All-District 6 Football Team
Pos. – Name – School – Yr. – GPA – Major
QB – Jack Abraham – Southern Miss – Jr. – 3.92 – Liberal Studies
RB – Grant Malstrom – North Dakota State – Gr. – 4.00 – MBA
RB – Dontrell Taylor – Nicholls – Sr. – 3.72 – Petroleum Services/Safety Technology
WR – Steven Doran – Drake – Sr. – 3.53 – Physics/Astronomy
WR – Kevin Kassis – Montana State – Sr. – 3.56 – Business
TE – Charlie Kolar – Iowa State – Jr. – 3.98 – Mechanical Engineering
OL – Blaise Andries – Minnesota – Sr. – 3.86 – Mathematics
OL – Jacob Bacon – Drake – Sr. – 4.00 – MBA
OL – Evan Greeneway – South Dakota State – Gr. – 3.73 – Civil Engineering
OL – Isaiah Kent-Schneider – Drake – Gr. – 3.98/4.00 – Secondary Education/Environmental Science (Undergrad)/STEM Education (Graduate)
OL – Chris Zirkle – Northwestern State – Gr. – 3.83/4.00 – Homeland Security
K – Bailey Hale – Louisiana Tech – Gr. –3.83 – Business Administration
ST – Blake Ferguson – LSU – Gr. – 3.79 – MBA
DL – Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund – Southeastern Louisiana – Sr. – 3.81 – Exercise Science
DL – Kyle Finch – Montana State – Jr. – 4.00 – Mechanical Engineering
DL – Victor Jergens – Drake – Sr. – 3.98 – Finance
DL – Sam Renner – Minnesota – Gr. – 3.60 – Accounting
LB – Troy Anderson – Montana State – Jr. – 3.95 – Agricultural Business
LB – Jackson Hankey – North Dakota State – Jr. – 4.00 – Agricultural Economics
LB – Dante Olson – Montana – Sr. – 3.91 – Business Administration/Management
DB – James Kaczor – North Dakota State – Jr. – 3.77 – Manufacturing Engineering
DB – Chase Kuerschen – Tulane – Jr. – 3.40 – Finance
DB – Danny Morales – Drake – So. – 3.74 – Health Sciences Clinical Applied
DB – Ryan Reed – Northwestern State – Gr. – 3.62 – Industrial Engineering Technology
DB – Antoine Winfield Jr. – Minnesota – Sr. – 3.41 – Business & Marketing Education
P – Jered Padmos – Montana State – Sr. – 3.78 – Elementary Education
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.