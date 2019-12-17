HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana sophomores Josh Carr, Jr. and Ferlando Jordan were named to the 2019 Hero Sports FCS Sophomore All-America Team, which was released on Tuesday.
Hero Sports names a Freshman and Sophomore All-America Team to recognize underclassmen. In Carr and Jordan, SLU boasted two of the 12 first team defensive selections on the squad that honored second-year players.
Jordan was recognized for the second time in as many days by Hero Sports, as he was a third team selection on the overall All-America Team that was released on Monday.
A first team All-Southland Conference selection, Jordan established himself as one of the league’s top corners in a breakout sophomore campaign. The Atlanta native shared the conference lead with five interceptions – a single-season school record three of which he returned for touchdowns. The dynamic playmaker also led SLU with eight pass breakups.
Carr receives his first postseason honor of his career. The Houston, Texas native was one of the top pass rushers for a Lion defense that ranked in the top 10 in FCS in sacks (41) and tackles for loss (107). Carr finished his sophomore campaign with 46 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks, while also tying Jordan and Dontrell Smith for the team lead with eight pass breakups.
Carr and Jordan, along with Central Arkansas quarterback Breylin Smith, represented the Southland on the first team of the sophomore All-America team. UIW quarterback Jon Copeland, Nicholls running back Julien Gums, UCA offensive lineman Jaylin Hendrix, Houston Baptist linebacker Brennan Young and Northwestern State defensive back Shemar Bartholomew were honorable mention selections.
2019 Hero Sports FCS Sophomore All-America Team
First Team Offense
Pos. – Name – School
QB – Breylin Smith – Central Arkansas
FB – Duy Tan-Sampson – Cal Poly
RB – Marcus Knight – Montana
RB – Pierre Strong Jr. – South Dakota State
RB – Josh Davis – Weber State
OL – DJ Wright – San Diego
OL – Justin Szuba – Monmouth
OL – James Tunstall – Stony Brook
OL – Nash Jensen – North Dakota State
OL – Braxton Jones – Southern Utah
WR – Isaiah Weston – Northern Iowa
WR – Brandon Porter – Northern Arizona
WR – Xavier Smith – Florida A&M
TE – Dalton Kincaid – San Diego
AP – Jake Chisolm – Dayton
ATH – Bailey Fisher – Tennessee Tech
First Team Defense
Pos. – Name – School
DL – Josh Carr Jr. – Southeastern Louisiana
DL – Shaundre Mims – Charleston Southern
DL – Adrian Hope – Furman
DL – Kobie Turner – Richmond
LB – Keonte Hampton – Jackson State
LB – Tre Walker – Idaho
LB – Ryan Greenhagen – Fordham
LB – Bryce Flater – Northern Iowa
DB – Ferlando Jordan – Southeastern Louisiana
DB – Robby Hauck – Montana
DB – Anthony Adams – Portland State
DB – Dexter Lawson – Central Connecticut
First Team Specialists
Pos. – Name – School
P – Matt Campbell – The Citadel
PK – Alex Usry – Charleston Southern
PR – Mike Roussos – Columbia
KR – Malik Flowers – Montana
LS – Robert Solderholm – VMI
ST – James Herring – Harvard
Honorable Mention
Pos. – Name – School
QB – Tim DeMorat – Fordham
QB – Jason Brown – Saint Francis
QB – Jon Copeland – UIW
FB – Zadok Scott – Lafayette
RB – Isaiah Ifanse – Montana State
RB – Ulonzo Gilliam – UC Davis
RB – Julius Chestnut – Sacred Heart
RB – Julien Gums – Nicholls
OL – Dacquari Wilson – North Carolina A&T
OL – Justin Redd – Norfolk State
OL – Tucker Schroeder – Eastern Kentucky
OL – Connor Wood – Montana State
OL – Phil Saleh – Fordham
OL – Jaylin Hendrix – Central Arkansas
WR – Izaiah Gathings – Gardner-Webb
WR – Jadakis Bonds – Hampton
WR – Jakob Herres – VMI
WR – Terrance Greene Jr. – Monmouth
WR – Christian Watson – North Dakota State
TE – Colton Dowell – UT Martin
AP – Quay Holmes – ETSU
DL – Malik Hamm – Lafayette
DL – George Tarlas – Weber State
DL – Devonnsha Maxwell – Chattanooga
DL – Marcus Cushine – Alabama A&M
DL – Soencer Waege – North Dakota State
LB – Jayden Pauling – Western Carolina
LB – Kedrick Whitehead – Delaware
LB – Justice Galloway-Velazquez – Campbell
LB – Brennan Young – Houston Baptist
LB – Aniello Buzzacco – Robert Morris
LB – Jackson Hankey – North Dakota State
LB – Jack McDonald – Austin Peay
DB – Micheal Tutsie – North Dakota State
DB – Shemar Bartholomew – Northwestern State
DB – Charles Woods – Illinois State
DB – Devon King – UC Davis
DB – Markquese Bell – Florida A&M
DB – Dorian Jackson – Saint Francis
P – Mitch Souza – Cal Poly
PK – Antonio Zita – Tennessee State
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.