HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana sophomores Josh Carr, Jr. and Ferlando Jordan were named to the 2019 Hero Sports FCS Sophomore All-America Team, which was released on Tuesday.

Hero Sports names a Freshman and Sophomore All-America Team to recognize underclassmen. In Carr and Jordan, SLU boasted two of the 12 first team defensive selections on the squad that honored second-year players.

Jordan was recognized for the second time in as many days by Hero Sports, as he was a third team selection on the overall All-America Team that was released on Monday.

A first team All-Southland Conference selection, Jordan established himself as one of the league’s top corners in a breakout sophomore campaign. The Atlanta native shared the conference lead with five interceptions – a single-season school record three of which he returned for touchdowns. The dynamic playmaker also led SLU with eight pass breakups.

Carr receives his first postseason honor of his career. The Houston, Texas native was one of the top pass rushers for a Lion defense that ranked in the top 10 in FCS in sacks (41) and tackles for loss (107). Carr finished his sophomore campaign with 46 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks, while also tying Jordan and Dontrell Smith for the team lead with eight pass breakups.

Carr and Jordan, along with Central Arkansas quarterback Breylin Smith, represented the Southland on the first team of the sophomore All-America team. UIW quarterback Jon Copeland, Nicholls running back Julien Gums, UCA offensive lineman Jaylin Hendrix, Houston Baptist linebacker Brennan Young and Northwestern State defensive back Shemar Bartholomew were honorable mention selections.

2019 Hero Sports FCS Sophomore All-America Team

First Team Offense

Pos. – Name – School

QB – Breylin Smith – Central Arkansas

FB – Duy Tan-Sampson – Cal Poly

RB – Marcus Knight – Montana

RB – Pierre Strong Jr. – South Dakota State

RB – Josh Davis – Weber State

OL – DJ Wright – San Diego

OL – Justin Szuba – Monmouth

OL – James Tunstall – Stony Brook

OL – Nash Jensen – North Dakota State

OL – Braxton Jones – Southern Utah

WR – Isaiah Weston – Northern Iowa

WR – Brandon Porter – Northern Arizona

WR – Xavier Smith – Florida A&M

TE – Dalton Kincaid – San Diego

AP – Jake Chisolm – Dayton

ATH – Bailey Fisher – Tennessee Tech

First Team Defense

Pos. – Name – School

DL – Josh Carr Jr. – Southeastern Louisiana

DL – Shaundre Mims – Charleston Southern

DL – Adrian Hope – Furman

DL – Kobie Turner – Richmond

LB – Keonte Hampton – Jackson State

LB – Tre Walker – Idaho

LB – Ryan Greenhagen – Fordham

LB – Bryce Flater – Northern Iowa

DB – Ferlando Jordan – Southeastern Louisiana

DB – Robby Hauck – Montana

DB – Anthony Adams – Portland State

DB – Dexter Lawson – Central Connecticut

First Team Specialists

Pos. – Name – School

P – Matt Campbell – The Citadel

PK – Alex Usry – Charleston Southern

PR – Mike Roussos – Columbia

KR – Malik Flowers – Montana

LS – Robert Solderholm – VMI

ST – James Herring – Harvard

Honorable Mention

Pos. – Name – School

QB – Tim DeMorat – Fordham

QB – Jason Brown – Saint Francis

QB – Jon Copeland – UIW

FB – Zadok Scott – Lafayette

RB – Isaiah Ifanse – Montana State

RB – Ulonzo Gilliam – UC Davis

RB – Julius Chestnut – Sacred Heart

RB – Julien Gums – Nicholls

OL – Dacquari Wilson – North Carolina A&T

OL – Justin Redd – Norfolk State

OL – Tucker Schroeder – Eastern Kentucky

OL – Connor Wood – Montana State

OL – Phil Saleh – Fordham

OL – Jaylin Hendrix – Central Arkansas

WR – Izaiah Gathings – Gardner-Webb

WR – Jadakis Bonds – Hampton

WR – Jakob Herres – VMI

WR – Terrance Greene Jr. – Monmouth

WR – Christian Watson – North Dakota State

TE – Colton Dowell – UT Martin

AP – Quay Holmes – ETSU

DL – Malik Hamm – Lafayette

DL – George Tarlas – Weber State

DL – Devonnsha Maxwell – Chattanooga

DL – Marcus Cushine – Alabama A&M

DL – Soencer Waege – North Dakota State

LB – Jayden Pauling – Western Carolina

LB – Kedrick Whitehead – Delaware

LB – Justice Galloway-Velazquez – Campbell

LB – Brennan Young – Houston Baptist

LB – Aniello Buzzacco – Robert Morris

LB – Jackson Hankey – North Dakota State

LB – Jack McDonald – Austin Peay

DB – Micheal Tutsie – North Dakota State

DB – Shemar Bartholomew – Northwestern State

DB – Charles Woods – Illinois State

DB – Devon King – UC Davis

DB – Markquese Bell – Florida A&M

DB – Dorian Jackson – Saint Francis

P – Mitch Souza – Cal Poly

PK – Antonio Zita – Tennessee State

