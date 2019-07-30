HAMMOND – On the eve of the final preseason camp of his career, Southeastern Louisiana senior wide receiver/kick returner Juwan Petit-Frere was named to the STATS FCS Preseason All-America Team on Tuesday.
Petit-Frere, one of 11 multi-time All-Americans in program history, was named to the list as the third team kick returner. The dynamic playmaker has been well represented on preseason lists, being named first team preseason All-Southland Conference at both wide receiver and kick returner earlier this month.
A 2018 AFCA FCS All-America selection, Petit-Frere is coming off a junior campaign in which he led the Southland Conference with 128.8 all-purpose yards per game. The Orlando, Fla., native was kicked away from often on kickoffs in 2018, but the 2017 first team All-American kick returner made the most of his opportunities, ranking 17th in the FCS with a 26.2 kickoff return average.
Petit-Frere made his greatest strides as a receiver a season ago and is poised to be a primary pass-catching option this fall for the Lions. After catching just two passes in his debut season in Hammond, he led SLU with 49 catches for 796 yards and five touchdowns as a junior.
Petit-Frere was one of seven Southland student-athletes recognized Tuesday by STATS. Sam Houston State senior wide receiver Nathan Stewart, as well as pair of defensive linemen – Sully Laiche of Nicholls and Chris Terrell of Central Arkansas - were named to the first team.
Abilene Chrisitan senior linebacker Jeremiah Chambers was the league’s lone second team pick. Petit-Frere was joined on the third team by Nicholls senior linebacker Evan Veron and Sam Houston State junior defensive back Zyon McCollum.
Petit-Frere and his teammates will open fall camp on Wednesday with a 9 a.m. practice. The Lions open the 2019 campaign at home, hosting Jacksonville State on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium.
