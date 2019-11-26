HAMMOND – After helping a Southeastern Louisiana football team that was picked eighth in the preseason polls to a NCAA FCS playoff berth, Lion head coach Frank Scelfo was named the 2019 Southland Conference Coach of the Year, while 10 of his charges were named to the All-Southland Football teams, which were released by the league office on Tuesday.
The All-Southland Conference teams were selected by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.
Senior offensive lineman Pat Allen and sophomore defensive back Ferlando Jordan represented SLU on the first team. Second team Lion selections were senior tight end Bransen Schwebel, senior offensive lineman Jarius Gooch, senior defensive end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, junior linebacker Alexis Ramos and senior defensive back Xavier Lewis.
Three key members of one of FCS’ most prolific offenses – senior quarterback Chason Virgil, senior running back Devonte Williams and junior wide receiver Austin Mitchell – were named to the third team. Williams also earned a third team spot at punt returner.
Scelfo is the first Southeastern head coach to earn Southland Coach of the Year honors since Ron Roberts claimed the honor in 2013. In just his second year patrolling the SLU sidelines, Scelfo helped the Lions to a runner-up finish in the league standings, the third FCS playoff appearance in program history and a pair of wins over top 10 opponents.
The Lion offense averaged 36.6 points and 473.8 yards per game during the regular season. Allen, the Lions’ starting left tackle, and Gooch, who started every game at left guard, helped clear the way for a productive group of skill players that were honored on Tuesday.
In his second year as a starter, Virgil threw for 2,881 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on 239-for-367 passing. Among his top targets were two-time All-Southland selection Schwebel (42 catches, 467 yards, 3 touchdowns), Mitchell (45-794-8 TD) and Williams (55-462-3 TD).
Williams also rushed for a team-high 487 yards and seven touchdowns. His 61-yard punt return for a touchdown allowed him to garner an all-conference nod at that spot.
The Lion defense allowed 24.1 points and 389.5 yards per game during the regular season. Jordan returned three of his league-high five interceptions for touchdowns, while Lewis was second on the team with 56 tackles to go with his three interceptions.
Southeastern ranked near the top of the FCS in sacks and tackles for loss, led by Adeyemi-Berglund (15.0 TFL, 7.5 sacks). Ramos has a team-high 71 tackles in his debut season to go with 10.0 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks.
Nicholls defensive lineman Sully Laiche was named Player of the Year. Colonel quarterback Chase Fourcade earned Offensive Player of the Year honors, while McNeese’s Chris Livings was tabbed the Southland Defensive Player of the Year. Central Arkansas’ Tyler Hudson (Freshman of the Year), Trace Mascorro of Sam Houston State (Newcomer of the Year) and PJ Burkhalter of Nicholls (Offensive Lineman of the Year) also earned league individual awards.
2019 All-Southland Conference Football Teams
Player of the Year: Sully Laiche, Nicholls
Offensive Player of the Year: Chase Fourcade, Nicholls
Defensive Player of the Year: Chris Livings, McNeese
Freshman of the Year: Tyler Hudson, Central Arkansas
Newcomer of the Year: Trace Mascorro, Sam Houston State
Offensive Lineman of the Year: PJ Burkhalter, Nicholls
Coach of the Year: Frank Scelfo, Southeastern Louisiana
First Team Offense
QB – Chase Fourcade, Nicholls
RB – Julien Gums, Nicholls
RB – Tracy James, Abilene Christian
TE – Woody Brandom, Sam Houston State
WR – Quan Shorts, Northwestern State
WR – Lujuan Winningham, Central Arkansas
WR – Dai’Jean Dixon, Nicholls
OL – Pat Allen, Southeastern Louisiana
OL – PJ Burkhalter, Nicholls
OL – Hunter Watts, Central Arkansas
OL – Bradston Burnside, Nicholls
OL – Colby Thomas, Sam Houston State
PK – Storm Ruiz, McNeese
P – Matt McRobert, Sam Houston State
First Team Defense
DL – Sully Laiche, Nicholls
DL - Trace Mascorro, Sam Houston State
DL – Chris Livings, McNeese
DL – Andre Walker, Houston Baptist
LB – Jeremiah Chambers, Abilene Christian
LB – Royce See, Sam Houston State
LB – Allen Pittman, Nicholls
DB – Ferlando Jordan, Southeastern Louisiana
DB – Robert Rochell, Central Arkansas
DB – Michael Lawson, Lamar
DB – Darion Dunn, McNeese
DB – Kevin Moore III, Nicholls
KR – Gamar Girdy Brito, Houston Baptist
PR – Michael Lawson, Lamar
Second Team Offense
QB – Breylin Smith, Central Arkansas
RB – Donovan Williams, Sam Houston State
RB – Carlos Blackman, Central Arkansas
TE – Bransen Schwebel, Southeastern Louisiana
WR – Tyler Hudson, Central Arkansas
WR – Cyron Sutton, McNeese
WR – Xavier Gipson, Stephen F. Austin
OL – Jarius Gooch, Southeastern Louisiana
OL – Jair Joseph, Nicholls
OL – Grant Burguillos, McNeese
OL – Tamatoa Neher, Lamar
OL – Chris Zirkle, Northwestern State
PK – Bailey Giffen, Lamar
P – Blake Patterson, Houston Baptist
Second Team Defense
DL – Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, Southeastern Louisiana
DL – Joseph Wallace, Sam Houston State
DL – Nathan Grant, Central Arkansas
DL – Daniel Crosley, Lamar
LB – Alexis Ramos, Southeastern Louisiana
LB – Laryon James, Lamar
LB – Hunter Brown, Sam Houston State
DB – Xavier Lewis, Southeastern Louisiana
DB – Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State
DB – Juan Jackson, Central Arkansas
DB – Cory McCoy, McNeese
DB – Adonis Davis, Abilene Christian
KR – Cameron Myers, Central Arkansas
PR – Cyron Sutton, McNeese
Third Team Offense
QB – Chason Virgil, Southeastern Louisiana
RB – Devonte Williams, Southeastern Louisiana
RB – Justin Pratt, McNeese
TE/HB – Jordan Talley, Nicholls
WR – Austin Mitchell, Southeastern Louisiana
WR – Ben Ratzlaff, Houston Baptist
WR – Jerreth Sterns, Houston Baptist
OL – Jaylin Hendrix, Central Arkansas
OL – Brandon Floores, UIW
OL – Toby Sanderson, Central Arkansas
OL – Tyler Edwards, Sam Houston State
OL – Terence Hickman, UIW
PK – Hayden Ray, Central Arkansas
P – Bailey Raborn, McNeese
Third Team Defense
DL – Kameron Hill, Abilene Christian
DL – Cody Roscoe, McNeese
DL – Jevon Leon, Sam Houston State
DL – Cole Burgell, Abilene Christian
LB – TJ Campbell, Central Arkansas
LB – Ja’Quay Pough, Northwestern State
LB – Kelechi Anyalabechi, UIW
DB – Shemar Bartholomew, Northwestern State
DB – Khristian Mims, Nicholls
DB – Jaylen Thomas, Sam Houston State
DB – Jaylon Jimmerson, UIW
DB – Willie Roberts, Stephen F. Austin
KR – Xavier Gipson, Stephen F. Austin
PR – Devonte Williams, Southeastern Louisiana
