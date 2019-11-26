Frank Scelfo
Southeastern Louisiana coach Frank Scelfo, whose team was a preseason selection to finish eighth in the league, was chosen the Southland Conference's Coach of the Year after the Lions finished as the league's runners-up and will host a FCS playoff game Saturday at 3 p.m. against Villanova.

HAMMOND – After helping a Southeastern Louisiana football team that was picked eighth in the preseason polls to a NCAA FCS playoff berth, Lion head coach Frank Scelfo was named the 2019 Southland Conference Coach of the Year, while 10 of his charges were named to the All-Southland Football teams, which were released by the league office on Tuesday.

The All-Southland Conference teams were selected by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.

Senior offensive lineman Pat Allen and sophomore defensive back Ferlando Jordan represented SLU on the first team. Second team Lion selections were senior tight end Bransen Schwebel, senior offensive lineman Jarius Gooch, senior defensive end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, junior linebacker Alexis Ramos and senior defensive back Xavier Lewis.

Three key members of one of FCS’ most prolific offenses – senior quarterback Chason Virgil, senior running back Devonte Williams and junior wide receiver Austin Mitchell – were named to the third team. Williams also earned a third team spot at punt returner.

Scelfo is the first Southeastern head coach to earn Southland Coach of the Year honors since Ron Roberts claimed the honor in 2013. In just his second year patrolling the SLU sidelines, Scelfo helped the Lions to a runner-up finish in the league standings, the third FCS playoff appearance in program history and a pair of wins over top 10 opponents.

The Lion offense averaged 36.6 points and 473.8 yards per game during the regular season. Allen, the Lions’ starting left tackle, and Gooch, who started every game at left guard, helped clear the way for a productive group of skill players that were honored on Tuesday.

In his second year as a starter, Virgil threw for 2,881 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on 239-for-367 passing. Among his top targets were two-time All-Southland selection Schwebel (42 catches, 467 yards, 3 touchdowns), Mitchell (45-794-8 TD) and Williams (55-462-3 TD).

Williams also rushed for a team-high 487 yards and seven touchdowns. His 61-yard punt return for a touchdown allowed him to garner an all-conference nod at that spot.

Southeastern Louisiana defensive back Ferlando Jordan was one of two two Lions named Tuesday to the All-Southland Conference first team.

The Lion defense allowed 24.1 points and 389.5 yards per game during the regular season. Jordan returned three of his league-high five interceptions for touchdowns, while Lewis was second on the team with 56 tackles to go with his three interceptions.

Southeastern ranked near the top of the FCS in sacks and tackles for loss, led by Adeyemi-Berglund (15.0 TFL, 7.5 sacks). Ramos has a team-high 71 tackles in his debut season to go with 10.0 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks.

Nicholls defensive lineman Sully Laiche was named Player of the Year. Colonel quarterback Chase Fourcade earned Offensive Player of the Year honors, while McNeese’s Chris Livings was tabbed the Southland Defensive Player of the Year. Central Arkansas’ Tyler Hudson (Freshman of the Year), Trace Mascorro of Sam Houston State (Newcomer of the Year) and PJ Burkhalter of Nicholls (Offensive Lineman of the Year) also earned league individual awards.

2019 All-Southland Conference Football Teams

Player of the Year: Sully Laiche, Nicholls

Offensive Player of the Year: Chase Fourcade, Nicholls

Defensive Player of the Year: Chris Livings, McNeese

Freshman of the Year: Tyler Hudson, Central Arkansas

Newcomer of the Year: Trace Mascorro, Sam Houston State

Offensive Lineman of the Year: PJ Burkhalter, Nicholls

Coach of the Year: Frank Scelfo, Southeastern Louisiana 

First Team Offense

QB – Chase Fourcade, Nicholls

RB – Julien Gums, Nicholls

RB – Tracy James, Abilene Christian

TE – Woody Brandom, Sam Houston State

WR – Quan Shorts, Northwestern State

WR – Lujuan Winningham, Central Arkansas

WR – Dai’Jean Dixon, Nicholls

OL – Pat Allen, Southeastern Louisiana

OL – PJ Burkhalter, Nicholls

OL – Hunter Watts, Central Arkansas

OL – Bradston Burnside, Nicholls

OL – Colby Thomas, Sam Houston State

PK – Storm Ruiz, McNeese

P – Matt McRobert, Sam Houston State

First Team Defense

DL – Sully Laiche, Nicholls

DL - Trace Mascorro, Sam Houston State

DL – Chris Livings, McNeese

DL – Andre Walker, Houston Baptist

LB – Jeremiah Chambers, Abilene Christian

LB – Royce See, Sam Houston State

LB – Allen Pittman, Nicholls

DB – Ferlando Jordan, Southeastern Louisiana

DB – Robert Rochell, Central Arkansas

DB – Michael Lawson, Lamar

DB – Darion Dunn, McNeese

DB – Kevin Moore III, Nicholls

KR – Gamar Girdy Brito, Houston Baptist

PR – Michael Lawson, Lamar

Second Team Offense

QB – Breylin Smith, Central Arkansas

RB – Donovan Williams, Sam Houston State

RB – Carlos Blackman, Central Arkansas

TE – Bransen Schwebel, Southeastern Louisiana

WR – Tyler Hudson, Central Arkansas

WR – Cyron Sutton, McNeese

WR – Xavier Gipson, Stephen F. Austin

OL – Jarius Gooch, Southeastern Louisiana

OL – Jair Joseph, Nicholls

OL – Grant Burguillos, McNeese

OL – Tamatoa Neher, Lamar

OL – Chris Zirkle, Northwestern State

PK – Bailey Giffen, Lamar

P – Blake Patterson, Houston Baptist

Second Team Defense

DL – Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, Southeastern Louisiana

DL – Joseph Wallace, Sam Houston State

DL – Nathan Grant, Central Arkansas

DL – Daniel Crosley, Lamar

LB – Alexis Ramos, Southeastern Louisiana

LB – Laryon James, Lamar

LB – Hunter Brown, Sam Houston State

DB – Xavier Lewis, Southeastern Louisiana

DB – Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State

DB – Juan Jackson, Central Arkansas

DB – Cory McCoy, McNeese

DB – Adonis Davis, Abilene Christian

KR – Cameron Myers, Central Arkansas

PR – Cyron Sutton, McNeese

Third Team Offense

QB – Chason Virgil, Southeastern Louisiana

RB – Devonte Williams, Southeastern Louisiana

RB – Justin Pratt, McNeese

TE/HB – Jordan Talley, Nicholls

WR – Austin Mitchell, Southeastern Louisiana

WR – Ben Ratzlaff, Houston Baptist

WR – Jerreth Sterns, Houston Baptist

OL – Jaylin Hendrix, Central Arkansas

OL – Brandon Floores, UIW

OL – Toby Sanderson, Central Arkansas

OL – Tyler Edwards, Sam Houston State

OL – Terence Hickman, UIW

PK – Hayden Ray, Central Arkansas

P – Bailey Raborn, McNeese

Third Team Defense

DL – Kameron Hill, Abilene Christian

DL – Cody Roscoe, McNeese

DL – Jevon Leon, Sam Houston State

DL – Cole Burgell, Abilene Christian

LB – TJ Campbell, Central Arkansas

LB – Ja’Quay Pough, Northwestern State

LB – Kelechi Anyalabechi, UIW

DB – Shemar Bartholomew, Northwestern State

DB – Khristian Mims, Nicholls

DB – Jaylen Thomas, Sam Houston State

DB – Jaylon Jimmerson, UIW

DB – Willie Roberts, Stephen F. Austin

KR – Xavier Gipson, Stephen F. Austin

PR – Devonte Williams, Southeastern Louisiana

