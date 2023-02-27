Frank Scelfo clapping new logo on hat

Southeastern football coach Frank Scelfo

 Randy Bergeron | Southeastern

HAMMOND – The defending Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University football program is scheduled to begin spring practice Tuesday.

Southeastern will practice Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Spring practice will wrap up with the Spring Showcase April 1 at 2 p.m. as part of Super Lion Saturday.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.