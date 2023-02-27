HAMMOND – The defending Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University football program is scheduled to begin spring practice Tuesday.
Southeastern will practice Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Spring practice will wrap up with the Spring Showcase April 1 at 2 p.m. as part of Super Lion Saturday.
SLU returns eight All-Southland Conference players – SLC Offensive Lineman of the Year John Allen, punter Austin Dunlap, offensive lineman Jhy Orgeron, tight end Ivan Drobocky, offensive lineman Dom Serapiglia III, kicker Riley Callaghan, defensive end Arlen Williams and linebacker Donte’ Daniels - from last season’s team, which finished 9-4 overall.
The Lions advanced to the FCS playoffs for the third time in the past four seasons and are one of three teams ranked in the final FCS polls in each of the past four seasons, along with past two national champions North Dakota State and South Dakota State.
“Spring practice is a good time for us to establish which veterans are going to step into leadership roles for us,” Southeastern head coach Frank Scelfo said. “For our young guys and newcomers, it’s an opportunity to compete and see who can take what they’re learning in the meeting room to the field. Because of the success we’ve had, our players are seeing what we’re doing is working and are bought in.”
SLU will have a new starter under center replacing 2022 senior Cephus Johnson III. Eli Sawyer returns after playing in 10 games last fall, throwing for 1,605 yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception. Competing with Sawyer will be newcomers Zachary Clement, a 2022 All-SLC selection at Northwestern State, and Cammon Cooper, who comes to Hammond after stints at Hawaii and Washington State.
“We expect those three guys to compete through the spring and all the way through fall camp before we figure out who the guy is going to be,” Scelfo said. “I’m looking forward to seeing these guys begin the competition process this spring, but we won’t settle on a starter until the fall and we won’t hesitate to play two guys if that gives us the best chance to win.”
Scelfo is excited about the competition throughout his roster.
“Spring practice gives our guys the opportunity to hone their skills and sharpen their fundamentals,” Scelfo said. “We’re not game planning for our next opponent, we’re building on who we are. At every position, we’re looking at how much better our players perform from practice one to practice 15.”
The Lions are scheduled to open the 2023 regular season Sept. 2 at Mississippi State.
2023 Southeastern Football Spring Practice Schedule
Tuesday, Feb. 28 – 4 p.m.
Thursday, March 2 – 4 p.m.
Saturday, March 4 – 10 a.m.
Tuesday, March 7 – 4 p.m.
Thursday, March 9 – 4 p.m.
Saturday, March 11 – 10 a.m.
Tuesday, March 14 – 4 p.m.
Thursday, March 16 – 4 p.m.
Saturday, March 18 – 10 a.m.
Tuesday, March 21 – 4 p.m.
Thursday, March 23 – 4 p.m.
Saturday, March 25 – 10 a.m.
Tuesday, March 28 – 4 p.m.
Thursday, March 30 – 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 1 – 2 p.m. (Spring Showcase)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.