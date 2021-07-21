HOUSTON – Southeastern head coach Frank Scelfo, senior quarterback Cole Kelley and junior defensive back Ferlando Jordan will represent the Lion football program at the 2021 Southland Conference Football Media Day Presented by Levy Recognition and Ready on Thursday at the Hilton Houston Post Oak by the Galleria.
A show featuring coach and student-athlete interviews, hosted by Randy McIlvoy and Madi Morris, will air live on ESPN+ at 10 a.m. The SLU contingent is scheduled to be featured at 10:30 a.m.
The Lions feature a league-high 16 student-athletes on the preseason All-Southland Conference teams, which were released last week. Southeastern enters the fall ranked No. 15 in the Athlon Sports FCS Preseason Top 25 and 13th in the Hero Sports FCS Preseason Top 25.
Scelfo is entering his fourth season at the helm of the Lion program. The 2019 Southland Conference Coach of the Year led Southeastern to the third FCS playoff appearance in school history in 2019 and has seen his team ranked in the final top 25 national polls in each of the past two seasons.
Kelley is the reigning Walter Payton Award winner and Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Year. In his first year as a starter for the Lions, the Lafayette native threw for 2,662 yards and accounted for 27 touchdowns (18 passing, seven rushing and two receiving) in the seven-game 2020 season that was played in the spring of 2021. A 2020 consensus All-American, Kelley threw for 300 yards or more in every game on the way to claiming the Heisman of the FCS.
A two-time first team All-Southland Conference selection, Jordan became the 12th two-time All-American in program history after receiving second team accolades from Stats Perform and Phil Steele this spring. The Atlanta native is eighth in school history with 10 interceptions and is the school and conference career leader with four interceptions returned for touchdowns.
Southeastern will open fall practice on Aug. 6 a little less than a month from its Sept. 4 opener versus North Alabama at 6 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium.
2021 Southland Conference Football Media Day Lineup |Thursday, July 22 (All times Central) | ESPN+
10:00-10:25 a.m. – Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett
10:30-10:55 a.m. – Southeastern Louisiana Head Coach Frank Scelfo, QB Cole Kelley and DB Ferlando Jordan
11:00-11:25 a.m. – Northwestern State Head Coach Brad Laird, WR Gavin Landry and S PJ Herrington
11:30-11:55 a.m. – Nicholls Head Coach Tim Rebowe, OL PJ Burkhalter and OL Jair Joseph
12:00-12:25 p.m. – McNeese Head Coach Frank Wilson, QB Cody Orgeron and DE Isaiah Chambers
12:30-12:55 p.m. – UIW Head Coach Eric Morris, QB Cameron Ward and DB Elliot Davison
1:00-1:25 p.m. – Houston Baptist Head Coach Vic Shealy, RB Dreshawn Minnieweather and DB Coi Miller
TICKETS
For ticket information, contact the Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office at (985) 549-5466 or visit www.LionSports.net.
