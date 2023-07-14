SLU Logo Green Background/White S

HAMMOND – The reigning Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University football team has entered into an agreement to face reigning FCS national champion South Dakota State in a home-and-home series beginning in 2024, SLU officials announced Friday.

The two-game series will feature two of the three teams ranked in the final FCS polls each of the past four years. The first meeting will see the Jackrabbits visit Hammond Sept. 21, 2024, with Southeastern returning the trip to Brookings, South Dakota Sept. 18, 2027.

