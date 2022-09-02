HAMMOND – The No. 16/17 Southeastern Louisiana University football team will open the 2022 campaign with a stern test at UL Lafayette Saturday night at 6 p.m. at Cajun Field in the season opener for both in-state foes.
The game will be televised live on ESPN+. The game can also be heard on the Southeastern Sports Radio Network (Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM, The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM) and online at www.kajun107.net.
Southeastern enters 2022 looking for its third NCAA FCS playoff appearance in the past four seasons. One of six teams to be ranked in the final FCS Top 25 in each of the past three seasons, SLU holds the fifth-longest streak in FCS with 26 straight weeks ranked in the top 25.
The Southland Conference preseason favorite Lions will have a new leader under center, as senior Cephus Johnson III steps in to the starting quarterback role. Johnson will be protected by a veteran offensive line led by All-SLC performers Jalen Bell and John Allen.
Johnson will have no shortage of targets in the passing game. Veterans CJ Turner, Gage Larvadain, Terrell Carter, Anthony Spurlock and Nick Kovacs all return, while newcomers Mannie Logan-Greene, Antoine Robinson, Darius Lewis and Jacob Logan are all expected to make an impact in the Lion air attack.
SLU also expects to have several productive options in the run game. All-Southland performer Taron Jones, along with Jessie Britt, Jahmon McClendon, Carlos Washington Jr. and Derrick Graham Jr. all could see action at running back for the Lions.
On the defensive side, Southeastern’s strength is in the secondary. At cornerback, Ferlando Jordan, one of 35 members of the preseason watch list for the Buck Buchanan Award, is one of three All-American corners suiting up for SLU, along with Zy Alexander and Brandon Barbee. The Lion defensive backfield also returns two-time All-SLC selections Jack Henderson and Donniel Ward-Magee.
On special teams, the returning standout for Southeastern is punter Austin Dunlap. The Slidell native has averaged over 43.0 yards per punt in each of the past two seasons.
In the return game, Larvadain - the reigning Southland Freshman of the Year - is one of several dynamic play-making options for SLU.
The Ragin’ Cajuns are the defending Sun Belt Conference champions and are picked to win the SBC West Division in 2022 under first-year head coach Michael Desormeaux. UL Lafayette is coming off a 13-1 season that saw the team win the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.
The Ragin’ Cajuns return 13 starters from last season’s squad, including the preseason All-Sun Belt quintet of defensive lineman Zi’Yon Hill-Green, defensive back Eric Garror, punter Rhys Burns, all-purpose standout Chris Smith and linebacker Andre Jones.
UL Lafayette enters Saturday’s game with the nation’s longest winning streak at 13 games. The Ragin’ Cajuns haven’t lost since a loss to Texas in the 2022 season opener.
Saturday will mark the 40th meeting between the two in-state rivals with the Ragin’ Cajuns holding a 19-17-3 advantage in the all-time ledger. The last meeting came in the 2017 opener with SLU’s upset bid falling just short in a 51-48 shootout.
The Lions are 41-27-3 all-time in season openers and 2-2 under head coach Frank Scelfo. Southeastern opened the 2021 season with a 49-28 victory at North Alabama.
Southeastern will be looking for its first win over an FBS opponent since the program returned prior to the 2003 season and trying to reverse an 0-26 trend in such games.
Saturday’s trip to Lafayette will be the first of two games versus FBS opponents to open the year for the Lions. SLU heads to Florida Atlantic Sept. 10 for a 5 p.m. (CST) contest that will be televised on ESPN+ and can be heard on the Southeastern Sports Radio Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.