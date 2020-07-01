HAMMOND – The Lion Athletics Association (LAA) will open the 2020-21 Southeastern Louisiana Athletics season with the annual Coaches' Caravan, set for 6 p.m. July 27 on the Southeastern Sports Network.
Co-hosts Robbie Rhodes, Allen Waddell and Mark Willoughby of Southeastern radio broadcast crew will be joined by athletics director Jay Artigues, football coach Frank Scelfo and several players.
Defensive coordinator Chris Lachney and offensive coordinator Greg Stevens, as well as members of the LAA staff, will also join the broadcast for various update segments.
Fans can watch the free video stream using the Lions' Gameday Experience app for Android or iOS devices, the Southland Conference Digital Network app for smart TV devices (e.g., Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV and Roku) or online at www.LionSports.net/SSN.
TICKET INFORMATION
Football season tickets can be purchased by contacting the Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office at (985) 549-5466. Current office hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Packages start as low as $105 per set. More information is available at www.LionSports.net/Tickets.
