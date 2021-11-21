HAMMOND – For the fourth time in school history, the Southeastern Louisiana University football team will compete in the FCS Playoffs, hosting Florida A&M at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27 in Strawberry Stadium.
The Lions (8-3) earned one of the 13 at-large bids in the 24-team field that was announced on Sunday on ESPNU and will host its fourth playoff game. SLU previously made postseason appearances in 2013, 2014 and 2019.
The winner of the SLU-FAMU first round game will travel to face third-seeded James Madison at 1 p.m. (Central) on Saturday, Dec. 4 in Harrisonburg, Va.
Season ticket holders, as well as faculty and staff will have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. to purchase their tickets through the Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office. Starting Wednesday at 9 a.m., the remaining allotment will be made available to the public.
Ticket office hours this week will be Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office number is (985) 549-5466 and the office is located on the first floor of West Stadium.
Ticket prices for Saturday's contest are as follows:
- Chairbacks: $40
- Reserved bench: $26
- Student tickets (ID required): $8 *restricted section
- Student companion: $13
Saturday’s game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and can be heard in the Hammond area on Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM, as well as online at www.kajun107.net.
