HAMMOND – The Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University football team will compete in the NCAA FCS playoffs for the fifth time in school history, hosting Idaho for a first-round matchup Saturday at 6 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium.

Southeastern (8-3) received the SLC’s automatic bid after winning its third league title in program history. The winner of the SLU-Idaho first round contest will advance to face sixth-seeded Samford Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. in Birmingham, Alabama.

