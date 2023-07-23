SLU Logo Green

HAMMOND – The reigning Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University football team will participate in the 2023 SLC Football Media Day on Monday.

SLU will be represented by senior offensive lineman John Allen, senior defensive end Arlen Williams and head coach Frank Scelfo at the league’s Media Day, which will be televised on ESPN+ from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Southeastern’s segment is scheduled for 10:45 a.m.

