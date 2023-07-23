HAMMOND – The reigning Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University football team will participate in the 2023 SLC Football Media Day on Monday.
SLU will be represented by senior offensive lineman John Allen, senior defensive end Arlen Williams and head coach Frank Scelfo at the league’s Media Day, which will be televised on ESPN+ from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Southeastern’s segment is scheduled for 10:45 a.m.
Allen, a native of Jackson, Miss., returns after earning All-America honors and SLC Offensive Lineman of the Year honors in 2022. Allen is one of eight preseason All-SLC selections on offense for the Lions, along with fellow offensive linemen Jhy Orgeron, Jalen Bell and Brockhim Wicks, as well as quarterbacks Zachary Clement and Eli Sawyer, running back Rodeo Graham Jr. and tight end Ivan Drobocky.
Williams, who hails from Boothville, had a breakout 2022 on the way to earning All-SLC honors for the first time as a Lion. Williams was joined on the preseason all-conference squads by fellow defensive lineman Garrett Crawford, linebackers Donte’ Daniels, Herman Christophe IV and Anthony Britton Jr., as well as defensive back Tyrone Legette.
Southeastern finished with a league-high 17 student-athletes on the preseason All-Southland Conference teams released by the conference office Friday, as punter Austin Dunlap, kicker Riley Callaghan and punt returner Darius Lewis rounded out the Lion contingent.
Scelfo, the reigning and two-time Southland Conference Coach of the Year, has led SLU to three NCAA FCS playoff appearances in the past four years. Under his direction, Southeastern is one of three teams nationally to be ranked in the final FCS Top 25 polls in each of the past four seasons.
The Lions report to campus Aug. 1 with fall practice officially opening Aug. 2. Southeastern opens the 2023 season with three straight nonconference road contests, beginning with a Sept. 2 trip to Mississippi State. The game versus the Bulldogs kicks off at 3 p.m. in Starkville, Miss., and will be televised on SEC Network and can be heard on the Southeastern Sports Radio Network (Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM, The Boss 103.7 FM/WFPR 1400 AM).
Scelfo will be at all remaining stops on the 2023-24 LAA Coaches Caravan. The caravan moves on to Greystone Golf & Country Club (9461 St. Andrews Court) in Denham Springs on Thursday. The final stop sees the Lions return to Hammond, America July 31 at Gnarly Barley Brewing (1709 Corbin Rd.).
