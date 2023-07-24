SLU Logo Lion Green Background

HAMMOND – The reigning Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University football team was picked atop the 2023 preseason Southland Conference poll released Monday in conjunction with the league’s Football Media Day.

The Lions received nine first-place votes, narrowly outpacing UIW, which finished with the other seven first-place votes. The poll was voted on by the SLC head coaches and media relations directors.

