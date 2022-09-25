Southeastern Logo Green S/Gold Background

HAMMOND – CJ Turner hauled in a 59-yard touchdown pass from Eli Sawyer on the game’s final play to give the Southeastern Louisiana University football team a thrilling 41-35 win over No. 4/7 UIW in the Southland Conference opener for both teams Saturday evening in Strawberry Stadium.

The win for the Lions (2-2, 1-0 SLC) marked the highest-ranked opponent SLU has defeated since a 34-21 win over No. 4 Sam Houston on Nov. 16, 2013. UIW fell for the first time in 2022, dropping to 3-1 overall and 0-1 in league action.

