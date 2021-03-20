HAMMOND - - Southeastern Louisiana University football coach Frank Scelfo likes where his team is at heading into its next challenge.
Southeastern is coming off a 27-24 victory over Northwestern State in which the Lions got a 21-yard field goal from Mateo Rengifo with 28 seconds to play to win it. The Lions also blocked three field goals in the game.
“There’s a lot of confidence, not arrogance, just confidence, and it’s born from the ability of them to through tough times, which we’ve been,” Scelfo said. “Everybody’s been through it, but it’s just how you handled it, and I think our guys are handling it well and really doing a good job, so when we got into those situations in a game, you just didn’t hear anything (negative).”
The No. 16 Lions (2-1, 2-1 Southland) travel to face No. 22 Incarnate Word (2-0, 2-0 Southland) Saturday at 2 p.m. The game will be carried on ESPN+ and can be heard on the Southeastern Sports Radio Network (KSLU 90.9 FM, Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM). Fans can also listen live at www.LionSports.net/listenlive and via the Lions Game Day Experience and TuneIn Radio apps.
“It was a crazy game, but just so much fun,” SLU coach Frank Scelfo said. “But I think that’s what you expect out of the Southland. Every week, you’ve got to just be ready to play, and if you’re not ready to play, you’re not going to win. You’ve got to be ready to play because everybody’s coming ready to play. We’re going to get everybody’s best shot, and the same thing’s going to happen this week against UIW.”
UIW, which defeated Lamar 42-20, is averaging 247 yards rushing per game, led by Kevin Brown (23-313, TD), while quarterback Cameron Ward is averaging 323.50 yards passing while throwing for eight touchdowns with two interceptions.
“I think their running game is probably the best one we’ve seen so far this year,” Scelfo said. “They’re averaging about nine yards a carry. They’re just running the ball all over everybody, so I could see that happening again. But they are balanced about 50-50 run to pass. Most of it’s RPO stuff, not as much dropback maybe as they’ve done in the past. They’re really good offensively.”
“They’ve got something that they really believe in, and they’re staying with it,” Scelfo said of the UIW run game. “It doesn’t matter what you do. They just do a good job doing it. I think they’re patient in the run game. The RPO game off of that is good, so they don’t allow you to load up the box, and they play with the numbers. When they do that, their O-line does a good job coming off the ball and creating some seams.”
SLU quarterback Cole Kelley is averaging 367 yards passing per game with six touchdowns and one interception. CJ Turner leads the SLU receiving corps with 26 catches for 348 yards and three touchdowns, while Morgan Ellison paces the Lion run game with 37 carries for 237 yards and a touchdown.
Eleven players, including Kelley, caught passes against Northwestern State.
“Our whole design offensively is to take what they give us, so we send a lot of guys out,” Scelfo said. “Now we do take some shots. We do max protect and do stuff like that, but for the most part, I think what Cole’s been able to do in understanding the offense moving forward is to find the open guy based on coverage and the relationship to the route. All those things come into play, and he’s been able to do that, and that’s because of what he’s doing from a preparation standpoint.”
The Lions are surrendering 475 yards per game on defense, and Scelfo lamented four missed interceptions against Northwestern State after forcing three fumbles. Alexis Ramos leads the Lions with 33 tackles, while Donniel Ward-Magee has 27.
Kelechi Anyalebechi leads UIW with 26 tackles.
