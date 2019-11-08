HAMMOND – It’s safe to say the Southeastern Louisiana football team is right where it wants to be at this point in the season.
The Lions are in a three-way tie for second place in the Southland Conference standings and travel to face league-leading Central Arkansas on Saturday at 3:05 p.m.
“Playing on the road in this conference, anything can happen, but we’re in a position right now that if we had said at the beginning of the year this is where we wanted to be, we couldn’t ask for anything more, because we control our own destiny,” Lions coach Frank Scelfo said. “Our players need to realize that. We do. We want our fan base to recognize that, but where we are right now is exactly where we need to be to realize what we want to realize for the postseason.”
The SLC Game of the Week will be televised on ESPN+ and can be heard on the Southeastern Sports Radio Network (KSLU-FM (90.9), Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM WFPR), online at www.LionSports.net/listenlive and via the Lions Game Day and TuneIn Radio apps.
Both teams come into the game on win streaks, with the No. 6/7 Bears having won four straight, including a 45-17 win over Lamar last week. Southeastern (5-3, 4-2) has won two straight after a 47-30 victory over Stephen F. Austin.
The Bears feature the nation’s fifth-ranked passing offense (327.9 yards per game), while quarterback Breylin Smith is fifth nationally in passing yards per game (316.4 ypg). He’s also tied for seventh in the nation with 24 touchdown passes.
“Breylin Smith, I think, is maybe one of the best quarterbacks that we’ve played against this year and will play against this year,” Scelfo said. “He’s a guy that moves around in the pocket, keeps plays alive, but I think their offensive system lends itself for them to really be successful.”
UCA’s Lujuan Winningham (50-814, 8 TDs) leads the SLC in receiving yards per game (90.4), while teammate Tyler Hudson (38-687, 8 TDs) is seventh in the SLC in the same category, averaging 76.3 yards per game.
“He doesn’t miss too many guys,” Scelfo said of Smith. “That’s probably the biggest scare going into this thing so far watching them is that he doesn’t miss a lot of receivers. He doesn’t make a lot of mistakes as far as throwing the ball to the other team or anything like that. What he does do is he hits those guys in stride, and they’re able to run with it. Yards after catch for them is huge …
“They’re making plays every week, and explosive plays,” Scelfo said.
SLU had to do some shuffling in the secondary last week because of injuries, but Scelfo is hopeful he'll get some players back for Saturday’s game. The Lions are fifth in the SLC in total defense (409.1 ypg), while linebacker Alexis Ramos leads the team with 53 tackles.
“We’ve got to mix up the coverages,” Scelfo said. “We’ve got to do a better job of that. This past week we were pretty simple because of the injury situation. We’ll get Derek Turner back this week, so we’ll have a few more bullets in the gun this week to be able to do some extra stuff. We’ve got to mix it up. We’ve got to confuse him, make him hold on to the ball and then try to get to him.”
The Lions have the third-ranked passing offense in the nation (333.5 ypg), with quarterback Chason Virgil ranking 13th in the nation in passing yards per game (286.5), while Cole Kelley (30-38-0, 376, 8 TDs) leads the league in pass efficiency. CJ Turner (44-499, 4 TDs) and Austin Mitchell (30-609, 7 TDs) are the Lions’ leading receivers, while Devonte Williams (79-332, 4 TDs) leads the SLU ground game.
They’ll square off against a UCA group running a 4-2-5 scheme that’s sixth in the league in total defense (420.7 ypg). Linebacker Jeremiah Chambers is third in the league in tackles (85) and second in tackles for loss (14.5).
“Those interior guys are just big guys – their size, physicality,” Scelfo said. “People struggle running the ball against them, so we can take some shots, but their secondary is sound. They’ve got a good secondary back there. It’s just an overall good football team that plays 60 minutes. There’s not a lot of drop-off between the first team and the second team. They’re just solid. They’ve got good players and they’re well-coached. They’re in position. They don’t mess us a lot.”
Scelfo has praised his team’s ability to play 60 minutes this season, and he expects the Lions to be challenged in that area, noting the Bears have trailed in six of their seven wins this season. The team also increases its scoring per quarter (41-59-66-99), outscoring opponents 265-246 this season.
“This is a team that’s going to play 60 minutes, and you relish a chance … when your team plays like ours does for 60 minutes, you want to play teams like this, and so you look forward to that,” Scelfo said. “For us to play 60 minutes, obviously, that’s what we’re going to have to do, because we know they are. The numbers show that they’re going to play all 60 minutes.”
