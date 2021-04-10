HAMMOND – The No. 19/23 Southeastern Louisiana football team will close out its Southland Conference schedule, traveling to No. 17/18 Nicholls for the 2020-21 edition of the River Bell Classic Saturday at 3 p.m. in Guidry Stadium.
The game between the Lions (3-2, 3-2 Southland) and the Colonels (4-2, 3-2 Southland) will be televised on ESPN+ and can be heard on the Southeastern Sports Radio Network (KSLU 90.9 FM, Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM). Fans can also listen live at www.LionSports.net/listenlive and via the Lions Game Day Experience and TuneIn Radio apps.
"It's time for that trophy to come back over here," SLU coach Frank Scelfo said. "It's time for a change, and that's our job to go down there and get it. They're not going to give it to us. They won't send it to us. We've got to go take it."
Postseason hopes ride on Saturday’s result, as the winner will have the inside track on a at-large bid to the NCAA FCS playoffs.
The No. 19/23 Lions closed out a perfect 2020-21 home schedule with a 42-12 win over Lamar last Saturday. Southeastern racked up 464 yards of total offense, scored the game’s final 28 points and held the visiting Cardinals scoreless for the game’s final 37 minutes.
Southeastern is averaging 35.4 points and 504.0 yards per game heading into the regular season finale. The Lions rank sixth in FCS in total offense and eighth in scoring offense.
Much of SLU’s damage has been done through the air, as the Lions’ 377.0 passing yards per game is good for fourth nationally. Cole Kelley has thrown for 1,853 yards and 12 touchdowns versus just four interceptions.
Kelley has spread the ball around to 17 different receivers. CJ Turner (29 catches, 396 yards, 3 touchdowns), Javon Conner (24-354), Marcus Cooper (20-167-1 TD), Austin Mitchell (17-220-1 TD), Nick Kovacs (10-122-1 TD) and Tim Wilson Jr. (9-135-3 TD) are the most productive pass catchers for the Lions.
Opponents are averaging 31.0 points and 473.2 yards versus SLU. Alexis Ramos leads the Lions and tops the Southland among spring participants with 56 tackles. He’s followed by Donniel Ward-Magee (40), Herman Christophe (33), Justin Douglas (29) and Matthew Wright (27) on the team’s tackle leaderboard.
Ramos and Darrius Harry share the team lead with 4.5 tackles for loss. Ward-Magee has two fumble recoveries, as he and Christiphe have both forced two fumbles.
Ward-Magee, Douglas, Wright, Ferlando Jordan and Jack Henderson each have an interception to their credit this spring. Jordan also paces the team with five pass breakups.
The Lions have been continuously strong in the kicking game, as Mateo Rengifo is a perfect 8-for-8 on field goals in his debut season with the Lions. Austin Dunlap boasts a 45.5 punting average - the fourth-highest in FCS - but SLU’s offensive efficiency hasn’t allowed the Slidell, Louisiana native to attempt the 3.6 punts per game required to be eligible for the national leaderboard.
The No. 17/18 Colonels will be looking to bounce back from a 43-31 loss at McNeese last Saturday. Nicholls finished with 562 yards of offense, but could not overcome three turnovers and four passing touchdowns by McNeese quarterback Cody Orgeron.
Nicholls is second in FCS with 49.3 points per contest and also is averaging 529.0 yards per outing. Lindsey Scott has been the Colonels’ catalyst through the air (1,423 yards, 17 TD, 3 INT) and on the ground (467 yards, 5 TD).
The other top weapons in the Colonel attack include running back Julien Gums (400 yards, 4 TD) and receiver Dai’Jean Dixon (30 catches, 422 yards, 7 TD).
Opponents are averaging 31.0 points and 363.7 yards per game versus Nicholls. Kevin Moore III leads the team with 36 tackles, while Pig Cage has a team-high nine tackles for loss.
In the kicking game, Gavin Lasseigne is 5-for-6 on field goals, while Craig Walker is averaging 40.2 yards per punt for the Colonels.
Saturday will mark the 30th meeting between the two teams and the first to not be played on a Thursday since 2008. Nicholls has won the last two meetings to take a 15-14 advantage in the all-time series.
