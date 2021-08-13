HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team turned in another competitive practice Friday at Strawberry Stadium, with Southeastern head coach Frank Scelfo continuing to praise the efforts of his team, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
“We’re really seeing some positive things come together,” Scelfo said. “Our defensive staff has done a great job stressing and coaching the things we needed to improve on – running to the ball, being more aggressive and being more physical – and we’re seeing the results of that with our players’ performances. That and the added depth across the board on defense have really helped us improve.”
The stiffer competition has also helped the offense raise its performance.
“This spring, we could afford to make a mistake on offense and still get loose for a big play in practice,” Scelfo said. “Now our defense has come on strong and is forcing our offense to be more precise, to have fewer missed assignments and execute at a higher level to be successful.”
SLU will return to the field Saturday for a 9 a.m. practice. Southeastern season ticket holders are invited to view Saturday’s practice as part of Saturday’s Season Ticket Pickup Day.
“We’re excited to have our season ticket holders come out and see us tomorrow,” Scelfo said. “We want our fans to stick around afterwards and meet our players and coaches. It’s an awesome opportunity for our players to connect with Lion Nation.”
Southeastern will open the season on Sept. 4, hosting North Alabama at 6 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium.
2021 Southeastern Football Preseason Practice Schedule
Aug. 14 – 9 a.m. (Season Ticket Pickup Day)
Aug. 16 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 17 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 18 – 3:50 p.m.
Aug. 19 – 3:50 p.m.
Aug. 20 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 21 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 23 – 3:50 p.m.
Aug. 24 – 3:50 p.m.
Aug. 25 – 3:50 p.m.
Aug. 26 – 3:50 p.m.
Aug. 27 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 28 – 9 a.m.
TICKETS
For ticket information, contact the Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office at (985) 549-5466 or visit www.LionSports.net. Southeastern will continue offering mobile ticketing as the primary source for securing tickets for the 2021-22 season. All tickets will be available via e-mail or text message in a PDF format for fans to download on their phone or print at home. Tickets can also be downloaded to Apple Wallet.
