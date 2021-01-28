HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana football team continued working toward next month’s season opener with a competitive practice Thursday afternoon at Strawberry Stadium.
The practice opened with goal line competition and the defense had the upper hand, generating five stops. Cole Kelley threw a pair of touchdowns, while Nick Kovacs rushed in for a score.
Southeastern had two more team sessions in the heart of practice with both sides of the ball making plays. On defense, Donniel Ward-Magee had an interception, while he and Thomas Lee were credited with sacks.
Cephus Johnson III found Ed Magee and Tim Wilson Jr. for a pair of big playsh, while also connecting with Terrell Carter and Anthony Spurlock on downfield passes. Kelley connected on explosive plays with Salan Weber and Damien Dawson, while Garland LaFrance found a big hole on the right side for a productive run.
Thursday’s practice culminated with a simulated overtime period. The opening drive culminated with Kelley finding Wilson for a touchdown catch. Johnson led a tying scoring march, with Taron Jones sweeping around right end to cap the scoring drive.
On the next drive, Darrius Harry and John Graves III recorded consecutive sacks of Kelley to force a 35-yard Mateo Rengifo field goal.
On the final drive, Johnson broke loose for a scramble to set up a goal-to-go situation and found Tanner Olsen wide open for a touchdown on the practice’s final play.
“Our defense played with so much confidence and energy today,” Southeastern coach Frank Scelfo said. “We’re starting to come together as a team more each day.”
Southeastern will return to Strawberry Stadium on Friday for a 9:20 a.m. practice.
SLU is scheduled to open its six-game, conference-only spring schedule with a 6 p.m. game on Feb. 27 at Sam Houston State. The Lions host McNeese on March 6 at 6 p.m. at Strawberry Stadium to open the home schedule.
