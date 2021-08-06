HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team officially opened preparations for the 2021 season on Friday morning at Strawberry Stadium.
Friday marked the first of four practice days in which the Lions will hold split-squad practices with one group working out at 9 a.m. followed by the second group at 10:30 a.m. Southeastern head coach Frank Scelfo was pleased with both groups on opening day.
“Our energy level was really good on the first day,” Scelfo said. “We saw some first-day jitters – especially from some of our guys who haven’t played much – but overall we’re a veteran team on both sides of the football. Our players have played a lot of snaps together, so the communication and adjustments are at a high level.
“With these split practices to start camp, we can give our players more individual attention to help get them up to speed,” Scelfo added. “But it’s up to our players to be able to take the classroom to the field as this first week progresses. We use these first few practices to gauge which players have that ability to learn what to do and understand why they’re doing it and which players may need more seasoning.”
The Lions have 28 newcomers on the roster, but one of the key additions is to the coaching staff. Scelfo recently added veteran coach Bill D’Ottavio to the program. D’Ottavio, whose hire is subject to approval by the University of Louisiana System’s Board of Supervisors, serves as assistant head coach and coaches the Lion safeties.
D’Ottavio’s vast experience includes a stint at Samford, where he spent 13 seasons as defensive coordinator. Before his time with the Bulldogs, he served on the same staff with Scelfo for three seasons at Tulane. His coaching career also includes stops at Central Florida, Middle Tennessee State, Millersville University (Pa.), Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh.
Scelfo said D’Ottavio’s vast experience will be a huge asset to the SLU program.
“Billy’s been a defensive coordinator at our level for a long time, so he brings a wealth of knowledge to our secondary,” Scelfo commented. “He also provides a lot of support for (new defensive coordinator) Raymond Monica. Adding a coach of Billy’s caliber with his experience enhances our staff and our program.”
The Lions will be back on the practice field Saturday for a 9 a.m. split-squad practice. Southeastern will open the 2021 season on Sept. 4, hosting North Alabama at 6 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium.
2021 Southeastern Football Preseason Practice Schedule
Aug. 7 – 9 a.m.*
Aug. 8 – 9 a.m.*
Aug. 9 – 9 a.m.*
Aug. 11 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 12 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 13 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 14 – 9 a.m. (Season Ticket Pickup Day)
Aug. 16 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 17 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 18 – 3:50 p.m.
Aug. 19 – 3:50 p.m.
Aug. 20 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 21 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 23 – 3:50 p.m.
Aug. 24 – 3:50 p.m.
Aug. 25 – 3:50 p.m.
Aug. 26 – 3:50 p.m.
Aug. 27 – 9 a.m.
Aug. 28 – 9 a.m.
* - Split-squad practice
